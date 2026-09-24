September 24, 2026 7:27 PM हिंदी

India highlights need for stronger international cooperation for return of cultural properties

India highlights need for stronger international cooperation for return of cultural properties

New York, Sep 24 (IANS) Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation for the return of cultural properties during a high-level side event at the ongoing United Nations (UN) General Assembly, the ministry stated on Thursday.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George participated in the High-Level Side Event, 'From Commitments to Action on Reparatory Justice,' co-hosted by Ghana, Germany and France. He highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation to facilitate the return and restitution of cultural properties and heritage to their countries and communities of origin,” the MEA stated on X.

Earlier, Secretary George affirmed India's commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development.

He made the remarks while delivering India's national statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India’s National Statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development," the MEA stated on X.

According to the United Nations (UN), the Declaration on the Right to Development proclaims that the right to development is an inalienable human right by virtue of which every person and all the people are entitled to participate in, contribute to, and enjoy economic, social, cultural and political development, in which all human rights and fundamental freedoms can be fully realised.

"Since its adoption, the Declaration has guided national and international efforts to advance sustainable development, poverty eradication, social inclusion and international cooperation. While the last four decades have seen significant progress in improving living standards, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty and expanding access to education and health care, progress remains uneven," the UN stated.

–IANS

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