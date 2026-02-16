February 16, 2026 7:21 PM हिंदी

India has to ride AI wave to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047: IT Secretary S Krishnan

India has to ride AI wave to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047: IT Secretary S Krishnan (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) IT Secretary S. Krishnan told IANS on Monday that India has to ride the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, as the country kicked off the much-anticipated ‘AI Impact Summit’ in the national capital.​

​He said that a lot of preparation has gone into (for almost a year) to make the AI Summit a roaring success.​

“Last February, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the AI Action Summit in France, he announced that this year's summit would be held in India. The preparation started right from then, and we have made a lot of efforts, been in touch with a lot of institutions and organisations, given them to hold their various sessions, and organised a very large AI Expo,” Krishnan told IANS on the sidelines of the summit.​

So far, more than 250,000 people have registered to attend the AI Impact Summit. Heads of state from more than 20 countries and ministers from more than 40 countries are participating in this conference. More than 100 international delegations, over 100 CEOs, and nearly 500 academics and social sector experts are also part of the Summit, while a total of 460 parallel sessions are being organised.​

Krishnan said that to achieve the goal of a "developed India" by 2047, we must ride the AI wave.​

“It is essential that this technology is used for the benefit of the country,” he added.​

During a session at the event, Krishnan said we should not view AI with fear, but with the understanding that it can bring about change in children's futures.​

“We need to think of a governance mechanism that guards our children and the nation from any ill effects that may be there. While being careful, we should ensure that children get as many opportunities as possible to use the benefits of AI to shape their lives and the future of our world,” the IT Secretary mentioned.

​--IANS

na/dan

LATEST NEWS

'AI Summit attendance shows India's growing leadership in sector'

'AI Summit attendance shows India's growing leadership in sector'

Shreya Ghoshal compares W.i.S.H. wtith 90s girl group, Viva

Shreya Ghoshal compares W.i.S.H. wtith 90s girl group, Viva

Sivakarthikeyan's next film produced by Kamal Haasan titled 'Seyon' (Photo Credit: Sivakarthikeyan/X)

Sivakarthikeyan's next film produced by Kamal Haasan titled 'Seyon'

Honour killings continue to emerge as serious human rights issue in Pakistan: Report

Honour killings continue to emerge as serious human rights issue in Pakistan: Report

India has to ride AI wave to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047: IT Secretary S Krishnan (Photo: IANS)

India has to ride AI wave to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047: IT Secretary S Krishnan

Mitchell Marsh returns for Marsh returns for Australia as Sri Lanka opt to bowl first as Sri Lanka opt to bowl first in their clash in the ICC Men's T20 ICC Men's 2027 opener

T20 WC: Marsh returns for Australia as Sri Lanka opt to bowl first

Sam Curran, Jamie Overton overcome Ben, Grant’s carnage as England beat Italy to qualify for Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Curran, Overton overpower Ben, Grant’s carnage as England beat Italy to qualify for Super 8

India and Greece reaffirm commitment to enhance defence ties, strategic partnership

India and Greece reaffirm commitment to enhance defence ties, strategic partnership

Jacqueline Fernandez showcases strength in Pole Aerial session, drops February photo dump

Jacqueline Fernandez showcases strength in Pole Aerial session, drops February photo dump

'Do Deewane Sehar Mein' director: Mumbai, to me as a filmmaker, is completely over exhausted

'Do Deewane Sehar Mein' director: Mumbai, to me as a filmmaker, is completely over exhausted