India hands over relief and rescue items to Nepal Minister

Kathmandu, Sep 9 (IANS) Relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, sent by India were handed over to Mahabir Pun, Nepal's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, on Wednesday.

"The 8th Indian flight with relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, reached Kathmandu and were handed over to the Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun," Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, said on social media platform X.

India has expedited the delivery of relief supplies, equipment and expert personnel to Nepal through eight special flights since August 26.

"India continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Nepal in support of ongoing rescue and relief operations in the wake of devastating flash floods. An eighth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reached Kathmandu today," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

According to the MEA, more than 130 tons of relief material have been sent to Nepal, apart from the deployment of 54 expert personnel from India to support Nepal's ongoing rescue, relief and forensic operations.

"In addition to the standard relief material comprising temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, the Indian side has provided specialised items and equipment such as: (i) tunnel and mud rescue equipment, including mud rescue suits, gas detectors, breathing apparatus, inflatable walkway etc. (ii) DNA kits, reagents and equipment for DNA profiling; and (iii) items such as portable gensets, lighting towers and dewatering pumps," the MEA said in a statement.

The specialised tunnel rescue team from India initially began its operations in coordination with the Nepali Army at two sites in Nepal -- Chilime and Langtang.

"The ongoing search efforts are now concentrated in Chilime, where the terrain, difficult access conditions, and the slope of the tunnel have posed challenges. The Indian tunnel rescue team has been persistent in its work and ensured good progress with manual efforts and the use of innovative techniques," the MEA noted.

It said that to enhance progress, a makeshift path is being prepared that will allow heavy machinery such as an excavator to reach the tunnel.

The construction of this track is also witnessing encouraging progress and is expected to be complete in another two to three days.

"The Indian forensic team is working in two laboratories in Kathmandu for the examination and analysis of DNA samples in collaboration with experts from Nepal authorities. The forensic laboratory equipment, DNA kits and reagents being provided by India will support the ongoing efforts," the Ministry said.

--IANS

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