'Strengthen SMEs ecosystem, boost farming sector' : EAM Jaishankar as India hands over agro facility in Trinidad & Tobago

Port of Spain, May 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has jointly handed over an agro-processing facility in Trinidad and Tobago along with the Caribbean nation's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

EAM Jaishankar said on Saturday that the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2025 during his visit is being delivered now.

"This project will strengthen Trinidad and Tobago's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) ecosystem and provide fresh impetus to its farming sector," the EAM wrote on social media platform X.

Earlier on Saturday, EAM Jaishankar joined Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister for a Quick Impact Project (QIP) on Nelson Island, where the first Indians arrived in island nation.

"Supported by Indian assistance, this will preserve and showcase the shared heritage of an enduring journey," he said on X regarding the QIP.

On Friday, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said in the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament that India has honoured and delivered on its commitments to the Caribbean nation, the Trinidad Express Newspaper reported.

She also mentioned that 800 citizens benefited from the prosthetic limb initiative supported by India, and mentioned that Trinidad and Tobago will receive 20 hemodialysis units and two sea ambulances from India to strengthen healthcare delivery and emergency medical response, the report noted.

The EAM also joined Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar at the presentation ceremony of 'Made in India' laptops for school children in Trinidad and Tobago.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier commitment, EAM Jaishankar said, "Joined PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the presentation of 'Made In India' laptops to Trinbagonian schoolchildren. Delivering on PM Narendra Modi's commitment last year, this is a message of learning, awareness and opportunity."

Speaking at the flag-raising ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, the EAM underlined the historic relationship between the two countries.

S. Jaishankar said, "India had traditionally had very warm and friendly relations with Trinidad and Tobago, and these ties have been shaped by shared history, a struggle against colonialism, and a very special bond of cricket. People of the two countries share a lot in common."

He also announced the conclusion of several agreements during the visit.

In another X post, the EAM said, "Concluded Agreements today on Tourism, on Solarisation of Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs building, on Quick Impact Projects, and on establishing Ayurveda Chair."

--IANS

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