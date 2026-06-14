India-France opening new chapter for talent, investment and concrete solutions: Macron

Nice, June 14 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that India and France are opening a new chapter for talent, investment and concrete solutions at the Bharat Innvotes 2026 in Nice.

"Delighted to welcome my dear friend Narendra Modi. From Nice today to G7 Evian and VivaTech in Paris, this seventh visit reflects the exceptional strength of the France-India partnership," Macron wrote on social media platform X.

"We are opening a new chapter for talent, investment and concrete solutions for our people," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, during his address after the inauguration of Bharat Innovates 2026, Macron congratulated PM Modi for becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India since its Independence.

"Prime Minister, I would like to congratulate you for being here, but also because a few days ago you became the Prime Minister with the longest serving time since the Independence of India, this long run says a lot about your determination, the strength of your country and its wonderful.... we are very proud that you are here," President Macron said.

Prime Minister Modi said India's innovation ecosystem is rapidly expanding and increasingly playing a role in addressing global challenges through technology and entrepreneurship.

"India now acts as a solution contributor rather than a solution consumer," the Prime Minister added.

He also added that India is innovating at both speed and scale, with a focus on creating sustainable solutions that benefit not only its own citizens but also the global community.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of President Macron.

The arrival of the Prime Minister in Nice, France, marks the first stop of his two-nation visit. On Sunday, along with the French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will inaugurate "Bharat Innovate 2026".

At the invitation of President Macron, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on June 16-17.

--IANS

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