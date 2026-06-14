India-France Atal Tinkering Lab Bridge to boost innovation via school labs

Nice/New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) In a bid to deepen innovation-led cooperation between India and France, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and La Fondation Dassault Systèmes have established the India–France Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) Bridge to enable collaboration among young innovators in both countries, it was announced on Sunday.

The initiative establishes the first School Innovation Lab in France, inspired by India’s ATL framework, creating a structured platform for young learners to collaborate, strengthen linkages between innovation ecosystems, and deepen bilateral innovation cooperation between the two countries.

The India–France ATL Bridge will serve as a strategic platform for fostering cross-border innovation programmes, entrepreneurial exchanges, and deeper collaboration between the innovation ecosystems of India and France, according to an official statement.

The India–France ATL Bridge initiative is being undertaken during the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen innovation-led cooperation and nurture future-ready talent.

The initiative represents a significant step towards expanding international collaboration in school-level innovation and fostering meaningful exchanges among students, educators, and innovation ecosystems in both countries.

Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, said that this milestone reflects the growing confidence of the world in India's innovation journey.

“Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has evolved into a nation that not only nurtures innovation domestically but also contributes globally relevant models and solutions. As we work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, initiatives such as the India–France ATL Bridge reaffirm India's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and international cooperation,” Bagla noted.

The establishment of the School Innovation Lab in France, connected with the Atal Tinkering Lab ecosystem in India, is not merely the creation of a new learning space, it is the sharing of a vision that every young person, irrespective of geography, should have the opportunity to innovate, create, and lead, he added.

Marie-Pierre Aulas, Managing Director, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes, stated that “Education is the most powerful lever for building a sustainable future. It is essential to inspire young people to learn and discover science and technology through explorative and experiential learning”.

The Atal Innovation Labs are a unique initiative to help achieve this ambition by nurturing creativity, experimentation, and entrepreneurial skills from an early age.

“Since 7 years, through our actions in India and in France, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes has been committed to fostering this innovation mindset and strengthening international collaboration. I am delighted about this new step in the relationship between our two countries, thanks to Atal Innovation Mission, in the service of youth and a shared innovative future,” Aulas noted.

—IANS

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