June 14, 2026 10:20 PM हिंदी

India-France Atal Tinkering Lab Bridge to boost innovation via school labs

India-France Atal Tinkering Lab Bridge to boost innovation via school labs

Nice/New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) In a bid to deepen innovation-led cooperation between India and France, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and La Fondation Dassault Systèmes have established the India–France Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) Bridge to enable collaboration among young innovators in both countries, it was announced on Sunday.

The initiative establishes the first School Innovation Lab in France, inspired by India’s ATL framework, creating a structured platform for young learners to collaborate, strengthen linkages between innovation ecosystems, and deepen bilateral innovation cooperation between the two countries.

The India–France ATL Bridge will serve as a strategic platform for fostering cross-border innovation programmes, entrepreneurial exchanges, and deeper collaboration between the innovation ecosystems of India and France, according to an official statement.

The India–France ATL Bridge initiative is being undertaken during the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen innovation-led cooperation and nurture future-ready talent.

The initiative represents a significant step towards expanding international collaboration in school-level innovation and fostering meaningful exchanges among students, educators, and innovation ecosystems in both countries.

Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, said that this milestone reflects the growing confidence of the world in India's innovation journey.

“Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has evolved into a nation that not only nurtures innovation domestically but also contributes globally relevant models and solutions. As we work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, initiatives such as the India–France ATL Bridge reaffirm India's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and international cooperation,” Bagla noted.

The establishment of the School Innovation Lab in France, connected with the Atal Tinkering Lab ecosystem in India, is not merely the creation of a new learning space, it is the sharing of a vision that every young person, irrespective of geography, should have the opportunity to innovate, create, and lead, he added.

Marie-Pierre Aulas, Managing Director, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes, stated that “Education is the most powerful lever for building a sustainable future. It is essential to inspire young people to learn and discover science and technology through explorative and experiential learning”.

The Atal Innovation Labs are a unique initiative to help achieve this ambition by nurturing creativity, experimentation, and entrepreneurial skills from an early age.

“Since 7 years, through our actions in India and in France, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes has been committed to fostering this innovation mindset and strengthening international collaboration. I am delighted about this new step in the relationship between our two countries, thanks to Atal Innovation Mission, in the service of youth and a shared innovative future,” Aulas noted.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

India suffer narrow 2-3 defeat against the Netherlands in their opening match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 Rotterdam leg (Credit: Hockey India)

India suffer narrow 2-3 defeat against the Netherlands in their opening match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 Rotterdam leg

Bhai Mani Singh hailed as great martyr of Sikh history

Bhai Mani Singh hailed as great martyr of Sikh history

Jharkhand: Dumka’s Lathipahar gets road connectivity, under PM JANMAN Yojana

Jharkhand: Dumka’s Lathipahar gets road connectivity under PM JANMAN Yojana

Japan needs to counter China’s spread of ‘new militarism’ narrative about Tokyo: Report

Japan needs to counter China's spread of 'new militarism' narrative about Tokyo: Report

Barred from entering US, Somali referee Artan to receive full FIFA WC salary: Report (Credit: UEFA)

Barred from entering US, Somali referee Artan to receive full FIFA WC salary: Report

Bangladesh measles outbreak claims four more lives, death toll crosses 650

Bangladesh measles outbreak claims four more lives, death toll crosses 650

Dhiraj strikes individual gold, completes golden double for India at Archery World Cup (Credit: World Archery)

Dhiraj strikes individual gold, completes golden double for India at Archery World Cup

Every fourth household in Pakistan's Islamabad has child as domestic worker: Report

Every fourth household in Pakistan's Islamabad has child as domestic worker: Report

PM Modi holds ‘exceptionally productive’ talks with French President

PM Modi holds 'exceptionally productive' talks with French President (Lead)

Indian Athletics Series: Pooja dominates women’s high jump in Trivandrum (Credit: AFI)

Indian Athletics Series: Pooja dominates women’s high jump in Trivandrum