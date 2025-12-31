India followed Lord Ram’s path of righteousness during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Ayodhya, Dec 31 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Lord Ram’s dignity teaches that values must prevail even during war. He said that Operation ‘Sindoor’ demonstrated how modern India upholds the same principles.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi here on the second anniversary of the consecration of Lord Ram at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the Defence Minister said India followed the path of restraint and righteousness during Operation ‘Sindoor’, just as Lord Ram did.

“Lord Ram’s objective was not merely the destruction of Ravana, but the end of unrighteousness. Our goal during Operation ‘Sindoor’ was the same -- to teach a lesson to terrorists and their patrons, and we succeeded,” Singh said.

He stressed that India’s response was measured and disciplined. “We did not act indiscriminately. Our action was limited, controlled and purposeful. Operation ‘Sindoor’ proved that modern India is the true successor of Ram’s dignity,” he added.

Rajnath Singh said Lord Ram embodies humility, virtue and compassion, but when injustice rises, the same Ram becomes the destroyer of evil.

“Ram is embedded in our consciousness; his dignity is our identity. He was a great warrior who upheld values and boundaries even in war. Modern India follows the same path -- firm against terrorism, yet sensitive to the innocent,” the Defence Minister said.

He emphasised that India’s aim is not uncontrolled conflict, but the dismantling of the terror ecosystem. “Just as Ram sought to eliminate unrighteousness rather than merely defeat Ravana, India’s objective is to end terrorism, not escalate violence,” he said.

Describing Ram as more than a figure confined to scripture, Singh said he represents the moral compass of humanity.

“Where decisions are difficult, Ram becomes the ideal; where power turns reckless, Ram defines dignity; where rights are debated, Ram reminds us of duty. Ram is the synthesis of truth, restraint, resolve, good governance and struggle,” he said.

On Ayodhya’s transformation, the Defence Minister said the construction of the Ram Temple has established the city as a global centre of religious tourism, with millions of devotees visiting from across the world.

He said rapid development of roads, housing, green spaces, airports and railways is turning Ayodhya into a modern, safe and prosperous model city.

“This transformation is a matter of pride not only for Ayodhya, but for the entire nation,” he said.

Praising the double-engine government, Singh said world-class infrastructure is being built in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, while preserving faith, culture and heritage.

He described the Ram Temple movement as a historic struggle rooted in societal consciousness, shaped by centuries of patience, penance and faith.

“Time judges everyone. Today, the world can see the truth about those who created obstacles in the path of Ram and Ramrajya. Every street of Ayodhya resonates with Ram, and this joy extends far beyond the city -- to people across India and the world who believe in and live by Ram,” Singh said.

He added that the consecration of Lord Ram two years ago was not merely a religious event, but a renaissance of national consciousness, conveying the message of “strength in dignity and dignity in power.”

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, where they offered prayers to Lord Hanuman amid devotional chants.

After paying obeisance at Hanuman Garhi, the two leaders proceeded to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, where they offered prayers at the Ram Lalla temple and the Ram Darbar.

They performed aarti, circumambulated the temple, and prayed for peace, prosperity and the welfare of the nation and Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Ayodhya earlier in the day to participate in the Pratishtha Dwadashi programme. He was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, from where they travelled together to Hanuman Garhi and later to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Amid chants of Jai Shri Ram and Vedic mantras, the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister participated in temple rituals and hoisted the religious flag atop the Maa Annapurna temple within the complex.

--IANS

skp/dan