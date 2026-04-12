India finish runners-up at ITF Asia U-14 C'ships; Srishti Kiran, Puneeth Manohar qualify for Wimbledon U-14

Colombo, April 12 (IANS) India secured an impressive runner-up finish at the ITF Asia Under-14 Development Championships Finals held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from 29th March to 10th April 2026, with Puneeth Manohar and Srishti Kiran earning qualification for the prestigious 2026 Wimbledon U-14 Championships based on their impressive campaigns.

The event featured participation from 14 nations competing across two weeks, with India finishing second behind Chinese Taipei after leading the standings in Week 1.

India’s campaign was led by a strong Karnataka contingent comprising Srishti Kiran, Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar and Puneeth Manohar, alongside Punjab’s Taanish Nanda. The squad delivered consistent performances across singles and doubles to ensure a strong overall points tally.

Puneeth Manohar was among the standout performers, winning the boys’ singles title in Week 1. He came back from a set down to beat Hong Kong’s Him Wong 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the final, saving a match point, and later finished runner-up in boys’ doubles in Week 2.

In the girls’ category, Srishti Kiran showed consistency by reaching the singles finals in both weeks to finish runner-up twice. She lost the Week 1 final to Chinese Taipei’s Ke-Chieh Hsu and also finished runner-up in girls’ doubles in Week 1.

Meanwhile, Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar and Taanish Nanda also made significant contributions. Padmapriya partnered Srishti to finish runner-up in girls’ doubles in Week 1, while Taanish finished runner-up in boys’ doubles in Week 2, where he recorded a notable win over top seed Frans Ethan of Indonesia en route to the singles semi-finals.

Based on their performances, the Karnataka trio was also selected for the Grand Slam Player Development Programme (GSPDP)/ ITF/ ATF Europe U-14 development team.

Speaking on her achievement, Srishti said, “It is always a privilege to play for India. Qualifying for Wimbledon is a dream come true and I am looking forward to competing on grass at such a prestigious venue. It was also a special moment to receive my medals and qualification in the presence of Sunil sir, who made time to be there.”

Puneeth added, “I feel incredibly happy and proud to have qualified for the U14 Wimbledon event. It has always been a dream to play on such a prestigious stage and this opportunity means a lot to me. All the hard work, training and support from my coaches and family have made this moment very special."

The ITF Asia U-14 Development Championships, organised by the International Tennis Federation in collaboration with the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), is regarded as the highest level of competition in the region for this age group and is played over two weeks with separate draws and titles.

Speaking on the achievement, Sunil Yajaman, Hon. Joint Secretary of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association said, “It is a proud moment to witness our players deliver such strong performances at top-tier regional events. I extend my congratulations on their outstanding achievements. Securing multiple podium finishes and qualification for Wimbledon reflects their immense potential and the growing stature in Indian tennis on the international circuit.”

--IANS

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