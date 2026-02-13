India, Fiji discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

Suva, Feb 13 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta held a meeting with Fiji's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka, discussing new avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across priority sectors of mutual interest.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was honoured to call on the Minister for Fiji's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Honourable Sakiasi Ditoka. The meeting featured warm and constructive discussions reaffirming the enduring India-Fiji Veilomani Dosti partnership, and exploring new avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across priority sectors of mutual interest," Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Fiji's Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel in New Delhi and discussed bilateral ties, shared priorities, and possibilities for cooperation in digital infrastructure.

"Pleased to meet Hon. Esrom Immanuel, Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development of Fiji, this morning. Held productive discussions covering the entire gamut of India-Fiji bilateral relations and shared priorities, with particular focus on development partnership, capacity building, and possibilities for cooperation in digital infrastructure, including ongoing collaboration and the way ahead," Margherita posted on X.

On February 2, India's High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta held a meeting with Fiji Parliament Speaker Filimone Jitoko and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Following their talks, India's High Commission in Fiji in a post on X stated, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was honoured to call on the Speaker of the Fiji Parliament, Filimone Jitoko. Productive discussions were held reaffirming strong parliamentary ties and avenues to further advance bilateral cooperation."

Earlier on January 19, Suneet Mehta called on Fiji's Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel and discussed strengthening ties and enhancing cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel, today. Productive discussions were held focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

Ties between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties. The bilateral relationship received a major boost after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Fiji in November 2014, when the First Meeting of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) was also held, according to the Indian High Commission in Fiji. Over the years, India has supported Fiji in its nation-building efforts across key sectors and also in the area of capacity building.

--IANS

akl/rs