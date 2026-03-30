India eye first-ever victory in Kochi as Blue Tigers return after 10 years to face Hong Kong

Kochi, March 30 (IANS) It's been 3,654 days since the Indian men's national team last played in Kochi. The wait of 10 years and two days for the Kerala faithful will come to an end when the Blue Tigers take on Hong Kong, China, in their last Group D clash of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

On March 29, 2016, a Sandesh Jhingan header had put India ahead against Turkmenistan, but the visitors responded with a couple of second-half goals to take the win in Kaloor. A meagre crowd of just over 3,000 people had turned up on that night, but a lot more will be expected to throng the JLN on Tuesday when the Blue Tigers return to town.

It may have been a decade since India last played in Kochi, but what was the last time India won a game there? Never. That's a piece of history Khalid Jamil's men will be out to write. During the 1980s, 1990s and the early 2000s, India played against many giants of not just Asian but world football in the Nehru Cup in Kochi. Teams like Italy, Hungary, Morocco, Uruguay, Algeria, Iceland, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, Ghana, Iraq, and China have graced this football-crazy city. But India could not register a win against any.

Tuesday could be a day of many firsts. A first Blue Tigers win in Kochi in 18 attempts, a first win for India in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers, and a first home win for Khalid Jamil since taking over as head coach last August.

India may be out of the reckoning for a place in the next Asian Cup, but the message in the camp is clear — finish strong, stay focused, and deliver at home.

Speaking ahead of the clash during the pre-match press conference, head coach Khalid Jamil underlined the importance of the occasion.

“This is a very important match for us,” he said. “We must not take it lightly. We are ready for this game, and we need your support, especially this time.

“We should not think too much about the past. Even though we are out, we want to finish on a good note.”

Hong Kong arrive with a relatively new setup, different from the Ashley Westwood-led side that snatched a last-minute penalty winner against India in the reverse fixture in Kowloon last year. Roberto Losada was named head coach last December, and this will be his first official match in charge of Hong Kong. However, India are not looking to overanalyse the opposition.

“They have done well. They have a new coach. We don’t have too much information about them. So we must focus on our own game. That will be best for us," Jamil said.

Sharing his excitement about the national team playing in Kochi after 10 years, Jamil said, “We are very happy to be here. Kerala has produced many good players. It’s always a great feeling to play here.”

Forward Edmund Lalrindika, who accompanied Jamil in the press conference, echoed that sentiment.

“Tomorrow, we will be playing in Kerala, which is one of the homes of football in India,” said the 26-year-old. “I’m really excited. Hopefully, with the support of our fans, we can get a good result."

India have spent the past week in camp building towards this fixture, with a renewed focus on cohesion, regrouping four months after the last international break.

“The team has been preparing well,” Lalrindika said. “Everyone is ready. We are focused and prepared to fight for a good result. The coach understands the players well. He is demanding but also gives us freedom. Everyone supports each other. We are ready to fight for our country," the East Bengal FC player added.

India have scored two goals in five games during this qualifying campaign. Addressing the scoring concern, Jamil said, "We are aware of our problem. But we have to work with the players available. Now, we have players like Rahim (Ali), Manvir (Singh), Edmund (Lalrindika), Farukh (Choudhary), and (Ryan) Williams. We need to find the right combination for that position.

"Player selection is based on recent performances in the ISL. Those who are doing well for their clubs get the call-up to the national team," Jamil added.

Hong Kong arrived in India on Friday, and have held three training sessions in Kochi. In the pre-match press conference, head coach Roberto Losada said, “We arrived here a few days ago, and we are very happy to be here. Everything has been very smooth since our arrival, and everyone has taken great care of us. Hopefully, everyone can watch a good game and enjoy a great atmosphere with both teams.”

Sharing his thoughts on the home side, Losada added, "We have followed India throughout the qualification campaign. We have seen the players they have used and the changes under the new coach. We have some information, but just like them, we don’t know exactly what to expect.”

Hong Kong winger Sun Ming Him, who plays for Chinese side Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, said, "It is our first match under the new interim coach, and naturally, it has been a bit challenging because we have had limited time to adapt to a new system. The facilities here in Kochi are excellent. The food, the training ground, and the hotel have all been very good. We feel comfortable, and it has helped us prepare well for the match.”

--IANS

hs/