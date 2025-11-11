November 11, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

India extends Rs 4,000 crore line of credit to Bhutan, grants land in Varanasi for Bhutanese temple

Thimphu, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project constructed under a bilateral agreement between India and Bhutan, marking a major milestone in the energy partnership between the two countries. The two sides also reached an understanding on the resumption of work on the main dam structure of the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project.

India has extended a Rs 4,000 crore Line of Credit (LoC) to Bhutan to spur economic development in the Himalayan country.

In another key development to strengthen bilateral cultural ties PM Modi announced the granting of land in Varanasi for building a Bhutanese Temple and Guest House in the holy city.

Besides, the two sides have decided to establish an Immigration Check Post in Hatisar across Gelephu.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during PM Modi’s visit include an MoU on cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy signed by Bhutan's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Lyonpo Gem Tshering and India's New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi. The MoU seeks to institutionalise the bilateral engagements in the field of renewable energy and aims to work together in areas such as solar energy, wind energy, biomass, energy storage, Green Hydrogen and capacity building in these areas.

An MoU on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine was also signed, and seeks to institutionalise bilateral health cooperation in areas including – drugs, diagnostics and devices; maternal health; prevention and treatment of communicable/non-communicable diseases; traditional medicine; digital health interventions, including telemedicine; and technical collaboration, joint research and capacity building of health professionals.

Another MoU was inked between the PEMA Secretariat, Bhutan and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), India, on Building Institutional Linkage. The MoU will strengthen collaboration between the two institutions for capacity building of mental health professionals, and collaboration in developing in-country mental health courses for service enhancement and research.

--IANS

sps/vd

