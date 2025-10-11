India explores meaningful partnerships at G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) India discussed deepening trade and technology partnerships, along with collaboration in manufacturing, digital and clean technologies with several nations during bilateral meetings at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting (TIMM) in Gqeberha, South Africa.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, participated in proceedings of the meeting and held bilateral meetings with counterparts from member countries.

In his bilateral meeting with Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa, both sides discussed deepening trade and technology partnerships, value-chain linkages, and opportunities for investment. They agreed to advance work streams on standards, MSME participation and skills.

According to the ministry, in discussions with Yeo Han-Koo, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, Republic of Korea, the focus areas included collaboration in manufacturing, digital technologies and clean technologies. The two sides agreed to explore joint initiatives in electronics, EV components, and trusted digital supply chains.

“During the meeting with the State Secretary for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the two sides reviewed ways to strengthen trade ties and foster inclusive growth through innovation, logistics efficiency and sustainable partnerships, including support mechanisms for MSMEs,” a ministry statement said.

In the interaction with Koga Yuichiro, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, the discussion covered strategic trade ties and innovation-led industrial cooperation with emphasis on resilient supply chains and advanced manufacturing.

Prasada also met Liz Lloyd, UK Minister for Digital Economy, to advance India–UK trade and cooperation in the digital economy.

In the discussions on WTO, Prasada underscored commitment to a rules-based, transparent and inclusive multilateral trading system anchored in MFN principle and non-discrimination. He called for restoration of a fully functional, two-tier dispute settlement system with an operational appellate body.

The minister reiterated a development-centred reform agenda, affirming meaningful special and differential treatment linked to capacity gaps and development needs.

—IANS

na/