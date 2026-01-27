India Energy Week highlights 'energy addition', 'balanced investment' across verticals

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday said that the global energy transition is fundamentally about “energy addition”, rather than replacement.

Addressing the 'India Energy Week' in Goa, Puri stressed the need for sustained investment across oil, gas, biofuels, green hydrogen, LNG, and clean cooking fuels, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Goa, the host state of the summit, showcased a long‑term roadmap to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

Puri outlined India's reforms in the sector, including opening large sedimentary basins for exploration, successive Open Acreage Licensing Policy and Discovered Small Fields (DSF) bidding rounds to attract global investors.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, stressed that underinvestment is the greatest risk to the global energy system and called for balanced investment across all energy forms to ensure security and affordability, the statement said.

Al Jaber underlined that global energy demand is entering a phase of transformation at scale, which is driven by emerging markets, digitalisation, and the integration of diverse energy systems.

The minister noted that India Energy Week has rapidly evolved into a trusted global forum, bringing together policymakers, producers, consumers, technology providers, and investors to navigate a period of unprecedented transition and volatility in the global energy system.

India Energy Week is the country’s flagship global energy platform, bringing together government leaders, industry executives and innovators to accelerate progress toward a secure, sustainable and affordable energy future.

Puri highlighted that India’s rapid expansion of LPG coverage, clean cooking access, and diversified energy mix reflects the country’s commitment to inclusive growth and equitable energy access.

A high-level Ministerial Panel at the event saw senior policymakers discuss the need for pragmatic policies, sustained investment, and stronger international partnerships to navigate global energy volatility.

Highlighting India’s ambition to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix, Puri stressed the importance of global collaboration, investment, and realistic transition pathways.

Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, HE Tim Hodgson, expressed a strong interest in deepening cooperation with India, particularly in the areas of LNG, critical minerals, oil supplies, and long-term energy trade.

--IANS

aar/rvt/