India emerges as No 1 bilateral donor to Nepal in FY 2024–25: Report

Kathmandu, March 31 (IANS) India emerged as the largest bilateral donor to Nepal in fiscal year 2024–25, which ended in mid-July 2025, with the southern neighbour disbursing US$107.8 million, according to a government report.

According to the Development Cooperation Report 2024–25 released by the country’s Finance Ministry, the United Kingdom came second with disbursements of US$84.2 million, while USAID ranked third with US$67.1 million.

Japan provided US$58.3 million, and Switzerland disbursed US$30.1 million, ranking fourth and fifth among bilateral donors in fiscal year 2024–25. The annual publication of the Finance Ministry tracks the disbursement of grants, loans, and technical assistance provided by foreign development partners.

According to the report, of the total Indian aid disbursement, US$73.3 million was received in the form of grants, US$25.8 million in loans, and US$8.8 million in technical assistance.

Multilateral donors, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, have traditionally remained the largest contributors to Nepal. The country received a total of US$1.60 billion from both multilateral and bilateral donors in the last fiscal year, the report said.

Even among all donors — both multilateral and bilateral — India ranked third in providing development aid to Nepal. The World Bank topped the list with disbursements of US$541.0 million, followed by the Asian Development Bank with US$443.2 million, and India with US$107.8 million.

Over the past 10 years since fiscal year 2015–16, India’s development aid disbursement has fluctuated but followed a largely upward trajectory, the report suggests.

In fiscal year 2023–24, India recorded its highest annual disbursement of the decade at US$118.1 million. The data for fiscal year 2024–25 shows a contraction of 8.7 per cent compared to the previous year.

“India remains a primary bilateral development partner for the government, focusing its assistance on connectivity, high-impact community development projects, and educational infrastructure,” the report states.

--IANS

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