India emerges as ‘dependable partner’ in times of crisis: Report

Dar es Salaam, Sep 10 (IANS) India's emergence as a first responder is more than just a slogan; it reflects a blend of diplomatic intent, military mobility, indigenous technology, medical expertise, logistics and long-term infrastructure development, a report has highlighted.

It noted that New Delhi’s response to the earthquakes in Venezuela and Afghanistan demonstrates the expanding reach of India’s humanitarian capabilities. Despite the geographical distance and differing diplomatic climate, New Delhi moved swiftly to assist in both countries.

The trend is part of a broader evolution of India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, from regional interventions to a global humanitarian footprint extending across the Indian Ocean Region, West Asia and beyond," a report in the Tanzania-based news website IPP Media stated.

“India’s growing role as a first responder to humanitarian crises and natural disasters is becoming an important dimension of its global engagement. From Venezuela in South America to Afghanistan in Asia, India has demonstrated a willingness to rapidly deploy relief materials, medical teams, military assets and logistical capabilities when disasters strike,” the report detailed.

“The response to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela in June 2026 and to the earthquake in Afghanistan in August 2025 illustrates this approach particularly well. These interventions are not isolated incidents. Over the past decade, India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations have expanded across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, reflecting a broader policy of being a reliable and responsible partner in times of crisis,” it detailed.

According to the report, India’s relief efforts in Venezuela following the massive twin earthquakes in June this year carried significance beyond the quantity of assistance provided. Although India’s relationship with Venezuela is not as close or frequent as its ties with neighbouring countries and Gulf partners, New Delhi responded at short notice by sending military aircraft, medical personnel and a field hospital.

“This demonstrates an important evolution in India’s humanitarian diplomacy: assistance is increasingly being extended not merely on the basis of conventional strategic proximity but on the basis of humanitarian need. The message is clear. India seeks to project itself as a country capable of responding to crises wherever its capabilities can make a meaningful difference, including in countries where its immediate strategic footprint may be limited,” it added.

The report noted that India’s humanitarian support for Afghanistan continued beyond its initial earthquake response last year. In April 2026, following another combination of floods and earthquakes that struck Afghanistan, India sent additional relief supplies, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, tarpaulins and plastic sheets.

“Afghanistan's experience demonstrates that India’s humanitarian policy can operate even in complex diplomatic environments, with assistance focused on civilians rather than political considerations,” the report stressed.

By responding swiftly to humanitarian crises wherever help is needed, it said, India is “strengthening its image as a dependable partner in times of crisis and reinforcing its broader position as a responsible global power.”

--IANS

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