November 10, 2025 3:03 PM हिंदी

India drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

India drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup (Credit: AIFF)

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) India were drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in Group C of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026 in the Final Draw held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday.

Having qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup after a 20-year absence, the Indian team will begin their campaign against Japan, followed by matches against Australia and Chinese Taipei.

Japan, runners-up in 2024, are a record six-time champions of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup and also a FIFA U20 Women's World Cup champion in 2018, as well as a runner-up in 2024. Australia finished the 2024 edition in third place, while Chinese Taipei were knocked out in the group stage.

In Group A, hosts Thailand were drawn alongside China PR, Vietnam and Bangladesh. Group B contains DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan and Jordan.

For the pot allocations for the Final Draw, the seedings were based on a points system derived from the teams’ final rankings across the previous three editions of the finals, with the points from each edition weighted progressively as follows: 100% of ranking points for the latest edition (2024), 50% of ranking points for the second-last edition (2019), and 25% of ranking points for the third-last edition (2017).

India, who did not qualify for any of the last three editions, were placed in Pot 4 ahead of the draw.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026, where DPR Korea is the current holders.

Final draw results

Group A: Thailand, China PR, Vietnam, Bangladesh

Group B: DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, Jordan

Group C: Japan, Australia, Chinese Taipei, India

--IANS

ab/vi

LATEST NEWS

Over 12,000 Afghan refugees forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan in single day (File image)

Over 12,000 Afghan refugees forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan in single day

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' cinematographer Rathnavelu says he is overwhelmed by the love coming his way (Photo Credit: Rathnavelu/Instagram)

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' cinematographer Rathnavelu says he is overwhelmed by the love coming his way

Shree Charani, Kranti are perfect examples of WPL's success: Muzumdar

Shree Charani, Kranti are perfect examples of WPL's success: Muzumdar

Huma Qureshi translates some popular Gen Z lingos in Maharani style

Huma Qureshi translates some popular Gen Z lingos in Maharani style

Jorma can create emotions with almost no dialogue, says 'Sisu' director Jalmari Helander (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Jorma Tommila can create emotions with almost no dialogue, says 'Sisu' director Jalmari Helander

Lenskart shares make muted debut, slips nearly 9 pc to day’s low of Rs 355

Lenskart shares make muted debut, slips nearly 9 pc to day’s low of Rs 355

Pakistan: One more dengue death takes Sindh's official tally to 26

Pakistan: One more dengue death takes Sindh's official tally to 26

Sonu Nigam says 'singing Shiva bhajans with Shaan was truly special'

Sonu Nigam says 'singing Shiva bhajans with Shaan was truly special'

India makes significant strides to address mental health issues

India makes significant strides to address mental health issues

India drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup (Credit: AIFF)

India drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup