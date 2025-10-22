October 22, 2025 8:25 PM हिंदी

India Down Under: The comeback clock ticks for Rohit & Virat in Adelaide!

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The clock is ticking for Indian cricket’s most celebrated pair. After a faltering comeback in Perth, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli head into Adelaide with both form and future under the spotlight.

The second ODI against Australia on Thursday offers not just a chance for India to level the series, but for two icons to remind the world that class never fades — even after time away from the game.

In the rain-hit first ODI, India’s batting rust was evident. Returning to 50-over cricket after more than seven months, Rohit and Kohli struggled to find their rhythm — the Mumbaikar falling for 8, while India’s fittest cricketer perished for a duck.

In Perth, India limped to 136/9 in 26 overs — a target Australia chased down comfortably in just 22 overs — to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was a comeback that promised much but delivered little. Having last played an ODI during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, both Rohit and Kohli looked short of match sharpness. For fans, it was an unfamiliar sight — watching two stalwarts who have defined India’s batting for over a decade fall without a fight.

As the caravan moves to Adelaide, the stakes are higher than ever. Both players, having already stepped away from T20Is and Tests, are believed to be under evaluation for their ODI roles. A big innings could change the narrative; another failure might deepen the uncertainty surrounding their future in the format. Both Rohit and Virat have already retired from Test and T20 formats to prolong their ODI careers.

For India, this contest is about more than just a series scoreline — it’s about pride, belief, and timing a comeback right. And for Rohit and Virat, Thursday’s clash could well determine how the next chapter of their storied careers is written.

