India delivers food items to earthquake-impacted families in Afghanistan

Kabul/New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) India on Monday delivered food items to the families affected in Afghanistan due to the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces.

"Reaffirming its support to the Afghan people, India delivers food items for the families affected by the earthquake," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

India's assistance comes after more than 20 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck areas of northern Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke to his Afghanistan counterpart Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. He stated that Indian relief material will be handed over to the earthquake-impacted people and further supplies will reach there soon.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon."

"Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation," he added.

With the epicentre being in Khulm district of Balkh province, the earthquake shook several northern regions of Afghanistan, including Samangan and Badakhshan, and was felt in Kabul, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

At least 10 people were killed and 260 others were injured in Samangan province while four people died and more than 100 others were injured in Balkh, according to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health.

According to local officials in Badakhshan, several people were injured and more than 800 homes were damaged or destroyed, especially in remote mountainous regions where it is difficult to carry out rescue efforts due to blocked roads and poor communication, Khaama Press reported.

Officials have warned that the total death toll from the latest earthquakes across northern Afghanistan has reached 20 while more than 400 others were injured, with fears that numbers could increase as search operations continue.

