February 01, 2026 8:22 PM हिंदी

India definitely have the team capable of winning Men’s T20 World Cup, says Rayudu

India definitely have the team capable of winning Men’s T20 World Cup, says Rayudu

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu said the Suryakumar Yadav-led side are definitely capable of winning the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup and retain the title they won in 2024.

Rayudu’s comments come after India secured a commanding 46-run victory over New Zealand in the final T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to clinch a 4-1 series win on Saturday.

India, the defending champions and top-ranked T20I side, will open their T20 World Cup Group A campaign against the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, before taking on Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands in New Delhi, Colombo and Ahmedabad respectively.

“I think the kind of approach that the boys have now is slightly different to what everybody else and all the other teams have had in the past. It's a great opportunity and they look really motivated and fearless. I feel there's a great opportunity there and definitely we have a team to win the World Cup and hopefully things align for us,” Rayudu told IANS on Sunday.

The upcoming tournament is also the first time India plays a mega event in the shortest format without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who retired shortly after the 2024 triumph in Barbados.

“Of course, their experience will definitely be missed because they have played the game and played so well for India over so many years. Their experience will surely be missed but it's a great opportunity for the current set-up and Surya and the boys to really go out there and get it for us,” added Rayudu, who played six T20Is and 55 ODIs for India.

Aside from his work as a broadcaster, Rayudu is currently in action in the World Legends Pro T20 League in Goa. “It’s really good to be connected to the game, especially being involved in analysis after retirement. It definitely helps because you are watching the game, you are seeing it, and you have played it for many years. It’s always a good thing to be connected.”

“Because we have been doing fitness for most of our life, it has become a routine. I just carry on doing whatever I used to and it keeps me occupied. For me, it’s a good thing, and it’s also helpful when we are playing good quality tournaments like this,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Transport services to Quetta suspended, internet services disrupted in Balochistan

Pakistan: Transport services to Quetta suspended, internet services disrupted in Balochistan

'It was a joy to watch': Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Alcaraz on Australian Open win (Credit: X/Aus Open)

'It was a joy to watch': Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Alcaraz on Australian Open win

Tara Sutaria missing from Veer Pahariya's birthday celebration post breakup?

Tara Sutaria missing from Veer Pahariya's birthday celebration post breakup?

With NDA to carry forward Ajit Pawar’s ideology: NCP (Photo: @SunilTatkare/X)

With NDA to carry forward Ajit Pawar’s ideology: NCP

WPL 2026: UPW have everything to win and nothing to lose, says head coach Nayar

WPL 2026: UPW have everything to win and nothing to lose, says head coach Nayar

B’desh: JeI attempt falls short of genuine inclusivity, says report

B’desh: JeI attempt falls short of genuine inclusivity, says report

Union Budget is a roadmap for jobs, infra boost: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Union Budget is a roadmap for jobs, infra boost: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

‘Dangerous escalation’: Pakistan rights activist on enforced disappearance of Baloch women

‘Dangerous escalation’: Pakistan rights activist on enforced disappearance of Baloch women

Budget 2026 proposes penalties to tighten crypto transaction reporting

Budget 2026 proposes penalties to tighten crypto transaction reporting

59th Fit India Sundays on Cycle unites the nation from Delhi to Guwahati (Credit: SAI)

59th Fit India Sundays on Cycle unites the nation from Delhi to Guwahati