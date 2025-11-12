India, Cuba ink key pact on legal cooperation, cultural exchange

Havana, Nov 12 (IANS) In a significant development to strengthen bilateral ties, India and Cuba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Havana, which includes a Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and a Protocol on Cultural Exchange and Cooperation.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Cuba's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Penalver Portal.

"A milestone for India-Cuba relations! Witnessed the signing of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Criminal Matters and India-Cuba Cultural Exchange Programme (2025–2030)," Margherita posted on X on Wednesday.

The MoS and Acting Cuban Foreign Minister also reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed expanding engagement in fields of interest during the meeting.

According to the state-run Cuban News Agency, Portal underscored the importance of continuing to strengthen ongoing political dialogue and expanding economic and trade cooperation with India in areas including health, education, science, and culture, aiming to broaden the legal framework of bilateral relations.

He also expressed gratitude for India's support following the hurricanes that struck the Cuban archipelago in recent years, noting in particular the recent aid after Hurricane Melissa, which included 20 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and a mobile field hospital to provide medical care to those affected in eastern Cuba.

On Tuesday, Margherita called on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez in Havana, with their discussions focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Following their meeting, Margherita, in a post on X, wrote, "Called on the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation."

He also visited the Fidel Castro Centre in Havana and paid tribute to Cuban leadership and the country's deep bonds of friendship with India.

The MoS arrived in Havana on Monday for an official visit, after concluding his visit to Bolivia, where he represented India at the inauguration ceremony of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira.

