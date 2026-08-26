India, Costa Rica discuss deepening cooperation in environmental sustainability, green growth

San Jose, Aug 26 (IANS) India and Costa Rica discussed ways to deepen collaboration, with a particular emphasis on environmental sustainability and green growth.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Charge d'Affaires to Costa Rica, Aakash Sharma, and Gabriela Mora Arce of the International Cooperation Division of Costa Rica’s Ministry of Environment and Energy.

"Charge d’Affaires a.i. Aakash Sharma met with Ms Gabriela Mora Arce of the International Cooperation Division of Costa Rica’s Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE). Both sides exchanged views on ways to deepen collaboration, with particular emphasis on environmental sustainability and green growth," the Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica posted on X.

Aakash Sharma also met the Head of the Scholarships Division, Carolina Fernandez Alvarez, at Costa Rica’s Foreign Ministry.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica stated, "Both sides took stock of how professionals are benefiting from India’s scholarship offerings. There was discussion on ways to raise awareness of these capacity-building opportunities."

On Tuesday, Aakash Sharma met Ambassador Sergio Vinocour Fornieri, Director, International Cooperation at Costa Rica's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed deepening bilateral ties and identifying areas of mutual convergence.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica stated, "Charge d’Affaires a.i. Shri Aakash Sharma met Amb. Sergio Vinocour Fornieri, Director, International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica. The discussions focused on: reviewing ongoing bilateral cooperation, identifying areas of mutual convergence, deepening India-Costa Rica ties."

India and Costa Rica share cordial and warm relations, which are being strengthened by the growing commercial engagement between the two countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. In recent years, bilateral relations have gained fresh momentum.

The first-ever high-level visit from India to Costa Rica took place in March 2019, when the Vice-President of India visited San Jose, opening up new avenues of cooperation. Since then, engagement has broadened across multilateral, economic, scientific and cultural domains.

--IANS

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