'I can beat anyone': CWG winning boxer Isaac Okoh exudes confidence for European C'ship

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) England's Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning boxer Isaac Okoh is blazing with confidence on the back of a strong run this year as he eyes glory at the ongoing European Championships.

Okoh, who had an underwhelming World Championships, bounced back in style this year with a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 90kg category. He now looks to carry his strong run going into the European Championships in Sofia, which are already underway.

Okoh will open his campaign against Poland's Alexey Sevostyanov in a first-round meeting on Sunday. "I'm confident I can beat anyone in the world at the minute. It's going to take a really good fighter to beat me," Okoh said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"There's a lot of great competitors at the weight. I feel like I'm up there and I'm in real contention for a gold medal. I'm well up for it, and I fancy my chances against anyone at this tournament," he added.

He called winning the gold at the CWG 2026 Glasgow Games a dream as he shared happy moments with the family and friends. "It's a dream come true. When you first start boxing, the Commonwealth Games is one of the tournaments you dream of going to and then obviously to bring home the gold medal not too far away from home with friends and family there, it's a proud moment," Okoh said.

"It fills you with confidence going on into the future, Olympic qualifiers round the corner and the Olympics two years away. Since the World Championships, I've been boxing brilliantly. I knew I had to… I've been flying."

Great Britain were tied with India in terms of total medals won, as both clinched 10 medals each; however, it was India who were most successful with a historic seven gold medals to Great Britain's four.

Okoh called the CWG a historic one for his nation and stated that England have a strong squad for the European Championships too. "We've got a great squad. We had a brilliant medal tally coming back from the Commonwealths, one of the best in a long time.

"We've got a great squad at the minute, lots of talent, very young, fresh, hungry. So the mood's brilliant in camp and morale's through the roof. It's a great team and a great group of people to be around," he said.

--IANS

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