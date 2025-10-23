October 23, 2025 12:00 PM हिंदी

India committed to rules-based multilateral trading system: Piyush Goyal

India committed to rules-based multilateral trading system: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has emphasised India’s commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system and willingness to work with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to expand global trade.

Goyal met Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on the sidelines of the 16th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva.

“Emphasised India’s firm commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system and willingness to work with WTO to expand global trade,” Goyal wrote on X social media platform.

Goyal also met Daren Tang, Director General of World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

“As the India-WIPO alliance marks its 50th anniversary, we discussed avenues to harness India’s rising innovation and IP ecosystem and potential opportunities for collaboration,” the minister posted.

Earlier, the commerce minister had a productive engagement focused on the positive resolution of the outstanding issues with respect to the India-EU FTA with Maros Sefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, ahead of his Brussels visit starting next week.

“The shared commitment on both sides towards redefining the relationship is deeply encouraging,” said Goyal.

Sefcovic said he was glad to have reconnected with Goyal ahead of his visit to Brussels.

“Our goal remains the same — to keep making progress and elevate the trade and investment relationship to a new level,” said Sefcovic.

On the sidelines of the conference, Goyal held bilateral meeting with Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.

He discussed the impact of Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on Indian exports, especially the steel sector and ensuring that the clean transition does not create dependencies.

In his meeting with Rebecca Grynspan, Secretary-General of UNCTAD, the emphasis was on advancing UNCTAD's role in equitable economic transformation, deficiency in meeting the Paris Agreement commitments by developed countries, unjustified unilateral measures and South-South cooperation.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Nehal vows to make Tanya’s stay difficult over broken friendship with Farrhana

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Nehal vows to make Tanya’s stay difficult over broken friendship with Farrhana

Rakul Preet Singh’s new obsession is ‘Raat Bhar’ from ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Rakul Preet Singh’s new obsession is ‘Raat Bhar’ from ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Two more Baloch civilians killed at hands of Pak-backed death squads: Rights body

Two more Baloch civilians killed at hands of Pak-backed death squads: Rights body

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-NRLM enabling rural poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-NRLM enabling rural poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment

Vishnu Vishal's 'Aaryan' unit edits out lip lock scene from song on actress Maanasa Choudhary's request (Photo Credit: Vishnu Vishal/X)

Vishnu Vishal's 'Aaryan' unit edits out lip lock scene from song on actress Maanasa Choudhary's request

Kapil Sharma brings double dose of confusion with four brides in motion poster of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Kapil Sharma brings double dose of confusion with four brides in motion poster of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Rasika Dugal remembers her fierce avatar Beena Tripathi as ‘Mirzapur 2’ turns 5

Rasika Dugal remembers her fierce avatar Beena Tripathi as ‘Mirzapur 2’ turns 5

India’s consumer, retail sector sees 6 pc rise in deal activity at $3.4 billion in July-Sep

India’s consumer, retail sector sees 6 pc rise in deal activity at $3.4 billion in July-Sep

IIT Madras joins Applied Materials India to boost India's semiconductor innovation

IIT Madras joins Applied Materials India to boost India's semiconductor innovation

First Look of Joju George's action survival thriller 'Varavu' released (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

First Look of Joju George's action survival thriller 'Varavu' released