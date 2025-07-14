India-China relationship gradually moving in positive direction: EAM Jaishankar

Beijing, July 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday said that the India-China relationship has been gradually moving in a positive direction since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024.

"Our bilateral relationship requires that we take a far-seeing approach to our ties. Since our leaders' meeting in Kazan in October 2024, the India-China relationship has been gradually moving in a positive direction. Our responsibility is to maintain that momentum," EAM Jaishankar said in his opening remarks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"We have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalization of our bilateral relations. It is a result of the resolution of friction along the border and our ability to maintain peace and tranquillity there. This is the fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust and for smooth development of bilateral relations. It is now incumbent on us to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation," he added.

The EAM is in China, his first visit to the country since the violent confrontation in Galwan Valley in May 2020, to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting being held in Tianjin.

Congratulating the Chinese side on a successful Presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), EAM Jaishankar highlighted that the two sides have had several opportunities to meet at international events and carry out strategic communication in the recent times.

"We will be meeting tomorrow and India is committed to ensuring good outcomes and decisions," he said while hoping for more regular bilateral meetings taking place in each other's countries.

The External Affairs Minister also thanked the Chinese side for its cooperation in resuming the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after a gap of five years.

"As neighbouring nations and major economies in the world today, there are various facets and dimensions of our ties. Measures towards normalizing our people–to–people exchanges can certainly foster mutually beneficial cooperation. It is also essential in this context that restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided. I hope to discuss these issues in further detail," said Jaishankar.

Spotlighting that both countries are currently marking the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the EAM mentioned that stable and constructive ties between India and China are to the benefit of entire world.

"This is best done by handling relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. We have also earlier agreed that differences should not become disputes, nor should competition ever become conflict. On this foundation, we can now continue to develop our ties along a positive trajectory," he stated.

During Monday's meeting, both sides will be exchanging views on global and regional issues before holding discussions in the SCO format on Tuesday.

Looking forward to a "constructive and forward-looking exchange" of views, the EAM mentioned that the SCO's primary mandate is to "combat terrorism, separatism and extremism".

"This is a shared concern and India hopes that zero tolerance for terrorism will be strongly upheld," EAM Jaishankar stated.

