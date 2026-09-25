India can make, innovate and compete with the world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India is not only manufacturing for its own needs but also creating products for the world.

Marking the 12th anniversary of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, he said it is a vision rooted in the simple belief that "India can manufacture for the world”.

"This is not just a milestone. It reminds us that what can happen when a nation believes in its own capabilities and the government powers that belief with sustained reforms and action," Goyal mentioned.

“Looking back on 2014, one may recall debates about India's manufacturing potential. At a time when many products used in India were imported, PM @NarendraModi refused to accept that as our fate,” Goyal posted on X.

PM Modi envisioned an India where products used across the globe would proudly carry the tag 'Made in India' and be known for their quality.

“We are witnessing that vision taking shape. The numbers tell an encouraging story. India recorded its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached USD 843 billion,” Goyal posted.

Greenfield industrial smart cities are being set up across the country under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme to build infrastructure for globally competitive manufacturing.

“Ease of Doing Business reforms have simplified regulations and reduced the compliance burden, while reforms in key sectors have created new opportunities for investment and manufacturing,” he noted.

The PLI schemes have added further momentum. As of March 31, 2026, they have resulted in Rs 2.40 lakh crore of actual investment, Rs 23.8 lakh crore in production/sales and Rs 15.2 lakh crore in exports, while generating over 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

“Sectors such as electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and speciality steel have significantly benefited from the PLI schemes. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is giving a huge boost to small enterprises, and over 470 crore orders have been placed through the platform,” said Goyal.

But the real story of 'Make in India' goes beyond these numbers.

“It is the confidence it has created. The confidence among our startup founders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, innovators, exporters and, most importantly, our people that ‘India can make, India can innovate, and India can compete with the world’,” said the minister.

“The journey of 'Make in India' continues, with an even bigger ambition: making India a global manufacturing powerhouse, which will also strengthen our Viksit Bharat by 2047 vision,” Goyal emphasised.

—IANS

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