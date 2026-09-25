September 25, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

Dhanush calls Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' a "masterpiece"!

Dhanush calls Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' a

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor, producer and director Dhanush has praised director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy', featuring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, saying the film was a "masterpiece".

Taking to his X timeline to shower praises on the film, Dhanush wrote, "Dorothy - a masterpiece from @karthiksubbaraj."

He went on to say, "Bold and poignant. Raw and intense. Every actor has performed brilliantly. Our maestro ilayaraja sir’s background score will blow your mind away. Rudhrathandavam from Isaignani. Best wishes to my dear friend Karthick Subbaraj and the entire team on the release tom. God bless."

It may be recalled that the Original Sound Tracks (OSTs) of the film were released, even before the film's release.

Interestingly, the makers also held a concert called the Dorothy concert in which the OSTs of the film were presented by a live orchestra.

For the unaware, 'Dorothy', apart from Keerthy Suresh, also features actors Sananth and Rishikanth in the lead. The film, which has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has music by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

The film, the story of which is set in the nineties, has cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu and editing by Ganesh Siva. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan while dances in the film have been choreographed by Sherif M. Costumes in the film have been designed by Praveen Raja.

The film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, and presented by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment. The film is produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Dhammam Films.

S. Thirunavukkarasu is the Director of Photography, Ganesh Siva is the Editor, and Pavan Narendra serves as Executive Producer, with additional screenplay by Saravanan Chandran.

The film, which has just hit screens worldwide, had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Centrepiece section. Interestingly, the film received a standing ovation from the audience at its premiere.

--IANS

mkr/

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