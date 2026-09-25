EAM Jaishankar holds several meetings with leaders on UNGA sidelines

United Nations, Sep 25 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar continued his high-level diplomacy for building stronger relations around the world by meeting several foreign ministers and a president.

He wrote on X that he met with President Jose Raul Mulin of Panama on Thursday.

Closer to home, he reviewed "our bilateral ties and our multilateral cooperation" with Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam.

She wrote on X that they "explored avenues to strengthen the momentum in our bilateral and multilateral partnership".

Taking to X, the EAM wrote: "Pleased to meet FM @IruthishamAdam of Maldives #UNGA81 Reviewed our bilateral ties and our multilateral cooperation."

At a meeting with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein of Iraq, they "exchanged perspectives on developments in West Asia" and "discussed our economic and energy ties", EAM Jaishankar said on X.

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X that he and EAM Jaishankar had a "thorough discussion" on "security in Europe, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and how Estonia and India can work together to address the challenges we face today".

EAM Jaishankar said they "talked about the ongoing Ukraine conflict and its implications" and "multilateral cooperation".

"Glad to meet FM @Tsahkna of Estonia this afternoon #UNGA81. Talked about the ongoing Ukraine conflict and its implications. Also discussed multilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Ghana's Foreignn Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa and he "discussed deepening our ties" and "talked about current regional and global issues, Jaishankar said.

"Global challenges, including in food and energy, resulting from conflicts", was a topic of conversation with Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

EAM Jaishankar wrote that he had a "good discussion" with Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin Tajikistan "on the region and our longstanding bilateral cooperation".

Others he met were Foreign Ministers Christopher Peter Sinckler of Barbados, Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia, and Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore.

--IANS

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