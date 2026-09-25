September 25, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar holds several meetings with leaders on UNGA sidelines

EAM Jaishankar holds several meetings with leaders on UNGA sidelines

United Nations, Sep 25 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar continued his high-level diplomacy for building stronger relations around the world by meeting several foreign ministers and a president.

He wrote on X that he met with President Jose Raul Mulin of Panama on Thursday.

Closer to home, he reviewed "our bilateral ties and our multilateral cooperation" with Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam.

She wrote on X that they "explored avenues to strengthen the momentum in our bilateral and multilateral partnership".

Taking to X, the EAM wrote: "Pleased to meet FM @IruthishamAdam of Maldives #UNGA81 Reviewed our bilateral ties and our multilateral cooperation."

At a meeting with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein of Iraq, they "exchanged perspectives on developments in West Asia" and "discussed our economic and energy ties", EAM Jaishankar said on X.

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X that he and EAM Jaishankar had a "thorough discussion" on "security in Europe, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and how Estonia and India can work together to address the challenges we face today".

EAM Jaishankar said they "talked about the ongoing Ukraine conflict and its implications" and "multilateral cooperation".

"Glad to meet FM @Tsahkna of Estonia this afternoon #UNGA81. Talked about the ongoing Ukraine conflict and its implications. Also discussed multilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Ghana's Foreignn Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa and he "discussed deepening our ties" and "talked about current regional and global issues, Jaishankar said.

"Global challenges, including in food and energy, resulting from conflicts", was a topic of conversation with Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

EAM Jaishankar wrote that he had a "good discussion" with Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin Tajikistan "on the region and our longstanding bilateral cooperation".

Others he met were Foreign Ministers Christopher Peter Sinckler of Barbados, Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia, and Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore.

--IANS

al/rs

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi highlights ‘Make in India’ impact across sectors

PM Modi highlights ‘Make in India’ impact across sectors

Karthik Subbaraj: 'Dorothy' is the most emotional story I have told so far! (Photo: Karthik Subbaraj/X)

Karthik Subbaraj: 'Dorothy' is the most emotional story I have told so far!

Anil Kapoor gives a glimpse of his ‘favourite cardio friend’

Anil Kapoor gives a glimpse of his ‘favourite cardio friend’

Alia Bhatt embraces cabaret avatar in SLB's Love & War poster after Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged first look

Alia Bhatt embraces cabaret avatar in SLB's Love & War poster after Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged first look

‘Exceptional performance’: PM Modi hails India’s mixed 4x400m relay team for Asian Games silver

‘Exceptional performance’: PM Modi hails India’s mixed 4x400m relay team for Asian Games silver

Ramandeep Yadav: Grateful I got Kinnu, who is very different from Rajjo (Photo: Ramandeep Yadav/Instagram)

Ramandeep Yadav: Grateful I got Kinnu, who is very different from Rajjo

Asian Games: India women beat Japan 3-1 to march into hockey semifinals

Asian Games: India women beat Japan 3-1 to march into hockey semifinals

'Pistol shooters redeemed well with gold...': NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh

'Pistol shooters redeemed well with gold...': NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh

India’s roads sector in execution-intensive phase in FY27, states key driver: Report

India’s roads sector in execution-intensive phase in FY27, states key driver: Report

Anupam Kher recalls working with Mushtaq Khan, remembers him as ‘a very simple man’ with a ‘great sense of humour’

Anupam Kher recalls working with Mushtaq Khan, remembers him as ‘a very simple man’ with a ‘great sense of humour’