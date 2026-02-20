February 20, 2026 9:14 PM हिंदी

India can harness AI to achieve $30 trillion economy target by 2047: IMF's Kristalina Georgieva

India can harness AI to achieve $30 trillion economy target by 2047: IMF's Kristalina Georgieva

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said that India’s goal of becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) can be achieved with AI-driven innovation and expansion, and the country could harness AI to achieve its target of a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing the AI Impact Summit 2026 here, Georgieva said that artificial intelligence could bolster global growth by 0.8 per cent, faster than the pace seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Faster economic growth is fantastic for creating more opportunities and more jobs," she told the gathering.

"India is well-positioned due to its youthful, innovative population and strong public digital infrastructure, which has lowered barriers to entrepreneurship and adoption of new technologies," she noted.

However, she also cautioned that AI poses significant risks for employment.

Nearly 40 per cent of jobs could be affected by AI. Referring to International Monetary Fund-backed studies, she said this number could shoot up to 60 per cent in advanced economies.

Entry-level and routine jobs are particularly vulnerable, she noted.

Several top tech leaders have cautioned that entry-level white-collar jobs are vulnerable in the next couple of years due to the expansion of superior AI models which can think on their own.

Georgieva also said that countries must focus on revamping education to emphasise learning how to learn and supporting workers in rapidly changing labour markets.

"When I look at the Indian economy, what bodes well is that you have undertaken deep structural reforms in tax, in labour markets -- to make India more competitive, more prepared for this world of AI, in which there has to be flexibility in how you deploy skills," she said.

India is "creating opportunities" across the board, she added. Digital public infrastructure and digital IDs (Aadhaar) are so beneficial. It is a different country – dynamic and open for economic opportunities, she added.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump global tariffs, says they are unlawful

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump global tariffs, says they are unlawful

Gujarat: BJP chief Nitin Nabin asks MPs, MLAs to expand welfare outreach in constituencies

Gujarat: BJP chief Nitin Nabin asks MPs, MLAs to expand welfare outreach in constituencies

Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, and Xavier Bartlett restrict Oman to 104 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Zampa, Maxwell and Bartlett restrict Oman to 104 at Pallekele

India and Canada work on disrupting transnational ecosystem sustaining Khalistani extremism (File image)

India and Canada work on disrupting transnational ecosystem sustaining Khalistani extremism

AIFF announces India's 26-member squad for AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026

AIFF announces India's 26-member squad for AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026

SC directive on judicial supervision of roll revision a setback for Mamata govt: BJP

SC directive on judicial supervision of voter roll revision a setback for Mamata govt: BJP

Rani Mukerji reacts on social impact of the ‘Mardaani’ franchise

Rani Mukerji reacts to social impact of the ‘Mardaani’ franchise

Men’s 21km will be main attraction during Indian Open Race Walk Competition

Men’s 21km will be main attraction during Indian Open Race Walk Competition

Vetri-starrer Black Gold's shooting wrapped! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Vetri-starrer Black Gold's shooting wrapped!

Anupam Kher enjoys quality time with his young friends he met on the Versova-MadhIsland Jetti

Anupam Kher enjoys quality time with his young friends he met on the Versova-MadhIsland Jetti