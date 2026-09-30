September 30, 2026 6:22 PM हिंदी

Will ensure people who destroyed Indian democracy are punished: Rahul Gandhi

Will ensure people who destroyed Indian democracy are punished: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the INDIA bloc will ensure that those involved in "destroying" Indian democracy are punished.

Gandhi also said that the Opposition leaders are "collective defenders" of India's Constitution and "will bring serious changes in the country" as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of "attacking" democracy.

Addressing the media after the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club here, Gandhi said: "The main issue was 'vote chori'. Every party has an opinion that BJP, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar have attacked Indian democracy."

"This is a personal commitment of all INDIA leaders -- we are going to ensure that the people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished; it doesn't matter how senior they are, who they are; Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in this country," he added.

He said that there was also a feeling in the room that the Opposition has been "quite successful" in putting across to the people of India that "elections are stolen; that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah have destroyed democracy".

"There is a new sense of resistance, particularly among young people, that what is happening in India is wrong and needs to be stopped," Gandhi said.

"I also mentioned to all the Opposition leaders that they are the collective defenders of the Indian Constitution, and it is an honour for us to work together, and we are confident that over the next few months, we will make serious changes in the country," he added.

As the key stakeholders of the INDIA bloc held a crucial meeting in the national capital for chalking out a roadmap for nationwide protests against the Election Commission's "flawed and partisan" approach, the Congress has called for the rollback of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that the "ballot belongs to people of the country".

--IANS

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