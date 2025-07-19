INDIA Bloc unites on key issues ahead of Parliament monsoon session (Lead)

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Twenty-four members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Saturday agreed on various key issues to be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday.

A virtual meeting of the INDIA parties was held today, which was attended by leaders and representatives of 24 INDIA parties. They included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and others.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, senior Congress leader and party Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, said that there was complete consensus about the concern over national security as it was being compromised in the BJP regime.

He disclosed that the INDIA Bloc members unanimously expressed concern over the failure of the government in nabbing the culprits of the Pahalgam terror attack.

He pointed out that even after about three months of the attack, there was no trace of the terrorists.

Tiwari said that the members also expressed concern over the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump that he mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

He said Trump has so far made the claims 24 times, while Prime Minister Modi has kept quiet and not responded.

The Congress Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader said that the members noted the attempts to murder democracy in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of votes, where voters are being deleted as per the preference and prejudice of the BJP.

He said it was felt that there was an undeclared emergency during which voters’ names were being removed from the list.

The INDIA Bloc leaders also took strong exception to the failure of India’s foreign policy on all fronts, whether in connection with Pakistan, China, or Gaza, Tiwari said, while adding that the members emphasised that when these issues come up for debate, Prime Minister Modi must be present and must answer all the questions.

Besides, he added, the members also referred to issues like delimitation, atrocities on SCs, STs, women, and minorities.

He said there will always be scope for other issues, particularly the regional ones, which will be raised during the session.

Tiwari said a physical meeting of the INDIA bloc members will also be held very soon.

He said Saturday’s meeting was held in a free, frank, and congenial atmosphere where the members expressed their views and opinions on various issues.

The parties that participated in Saturday’s meeting included the Congress, the DMK, the TMC, Samajwadi Party, RJD, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPM, CPI, National Conference, PDP, CPI-ML, JMM, IUML, KC(M), MDMK, VCK, RSP, KC(J), KMDK, AIFB, MMK, PWP, and RLP.

