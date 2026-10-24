INDIA Bloc to hold ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 30; ‘Dilli Chalo’ march planned for Nov 1

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The INDIA bloc will organise a “public impeachment” proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by a large-scale “Dilli Chalo” march culminating at Ramleela Maidan on November 1, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal announced on Saturday.

In a post on X, Venugopal said the public impeachment would deliver the “public’s verdict to remove the Vote Chor CEC Gyanesh Kumar” loud and clear.

He described the exercise as part of the opposition’s effort to “save the Constitution and defeat the Vote Chors.”

According to the announcement, the Congress party is set to organise a mock Parliament at Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel on October 30. The proposal to impeach Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is expected to be at the centre of the debate.

Leaders and representatives from INDIA Bloc parties are likely to participate in the discussion on the proposal and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Venugopal further stated that after the October 30 event, the alliance would take out a “Dilli Chalo March against Vote Chori,” which would culminate at Ramleela Maidan on November 1.

The opposition is targeting the participation of at least one million citizens in the march. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to all INDIA Bloc parties, requesting their leaders and members to be present in Delhi in full strength during this period to ensure maximum participation.

The planned events come amid continued political criticism of the Election Commission by opposition parties, which have accused it of bias and electoral malpractice.

The ruling side has rejected these charges, maintaining that the Commission functions independently and in accordance with the law.

The October 30 mock parliamentary session and the subsequent November 1 march are being projected by the opposition as a major mobilisation effort to put pressure on the Election Commission and the government.

Party leaders are expected to use the platforms to reiterate their demand for greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

With both the symbolic impeachment exercise and the mass march scheduled within a short span, the INDIA Bloc is aiming to keep the issue of electoral integrity at the centre of political discourse in the coming days.

--IANS

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