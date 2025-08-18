August 18, 2025 2:20 PM हिंदी

INDIA bloc to announce VP candidate today, DMK will support: KC Venugopal

INDIA bloc to announce VP candidate today, DMK will support: KC Venugopal (File Photo)

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (IANS) The INDIA bloc will announce its Vice Presidential candidate later on Monday, confirmed Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

He added that consultations with alliance partners are ongoing and a collective decision will be made soon.

“The Congress alone will not take a decision. We are meeting all our partners, and then our decision will come. The DMK has already made its position clear. By Monday evening, everything will be final,” Venugopal told reporters.

The statement comes a day after the BJP-led NDA named Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential nominee.

His candidature is expected to further strengthen the BJP’s push into South India.

Radhakrishnan, born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, in 1957, began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in the 1970s.

He went on to hold several positions in the BJP, including serving as president of the party’s Tamil Nadu unit between 2004 and 2007.

A two-time Member of Parliament from Coimbatore, elected in 1998 and 1999, Radhakrishnan is known for his focus on industrial development, infrastructure and education.

He is also considered close to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, whom he visited earlier this month to enquire about his health.

Political observers say his candidature signals the BJP’s intent to expand its influence in Tamil Nadu and the wider southern region.

Meanwhile, Venugopal, Congress MP from Kerala and a close aide of the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, stressed that the INDIA bloc would present a united front.

The DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has already pledged support to the alliance’s nominee.

With the NDA having formalised its choice and the INDIA bloc expected to follow suit by evening, the stage is set for a high-stakes Vice Presidential election, one that could influence the balance of power in the Rajya Sabha and shape the BJP’s outreach strategy in the South.

--IANS

sg/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Ananya on how Italy had a big impact on her style: Came back wanting to experiment more

Ananya on how Italy had a big impact on her style: Came back wanting to experiment more

India’s telecom sector profit projected to grow 12-14 pc in FY26: Report

India’s telecom sector operating profit to grow 12-14 pc in FY26: Report

India should be treated as a partner, not rival: Experts warn against US tariff gamble

India should be treated as a partner, not rival: Experts warn against US tariff gamble

Trump’s energy pact with Pakistan carries risks for US firms

Trump’s energy pact with Pakistan carries risks for US firms

Unattractive and lightweight: Trump slams Senator Murphy over his Alaska summit criticism

Unattractive and lightweight: Trump slams Senator Murphy over his Alaska summit criticism

India’s logistics sector likely to touch $800 bn by 2030: Report

India’s logistics sector likely to touch $800 bn by 2030: Report

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi among top 15 global prime residential markets: Report

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi among top 15 global prime residential markets: Report

Shreyas, Jitesh, Rinku and Riyan in focus ahead of India’s Asia Cup squad selection meeting

Shreyas, Jitesh, Rinku and Riyan in focus ahead of India’s Asia Cup squad selection meeting

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna lead 43rd India Day Parade in New York

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna lead 43rd India Day Parade in New York

Josh Brar on ‘Guzaara’ from ‘Baaghi 4’: Words I’ve never shared before

Josh Brar on ‘Guzaara’ from ‘Baaghi 4’: Words I’ve never shared before