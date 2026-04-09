India, Bhutan discuss strengthening energy security and hydropower cooperation

Thimphu, April 9 (IANS) Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Thursday, discussing strengthening energy security, hydropower cooperation, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

"Pleased to welcome Manohar Lal Khattar today. We discussed strengthening energy security and hydropower cooperation to further the enduring friendship between Bhutan and India," Tobgay said on X.

Union Minister Khattar expressed India's commitment to partnering with Bhutan at every level.

He noted that India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership, rooted in mutual trust, goodwill and respect for each other.

In a post on X, Union Minister Khattar said, "During my visit to Bhutan, I paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay ji. During this meeting, we discussed ways to further strengthen the deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between India and Bhutan. India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership, rooted in deep mutual trust, goodwill, and respect for each other."

"Our shared spiritual heritage and the warmth of our people-to-people relations have been the hallmark of this special partnership. In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Indian government remains fully committed to partnering with Bhutan at every level," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Manohar Lal Khattar arrived in Bhutan for a four-day visit.

Bhutan's Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Lyonpo Gem Tshering and India's Ambassador to Bhutan Sandeep Arya welcomed Union Minister Khattar at the airport, according to the statement released by Union Minister's office.

In a statement, Ministry of Power said, "The visit underscores the shared commitment of both countries to deepen cooperation in clean energy, enhance cross-border power trade, and support Bhutan's socio-economic development. Hydropower collaboration remains a cornerstone of India–Bhutan relations, delivering mutual benefits through sustainable energy generation and strengthened economic ties."

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s Additional Secretary (North), Munu Mahawar, called on Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, discussing strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors.

"Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North) of the Ministry of External Affairs, called on Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, today. Appreciated the trust underpinning India-Bhutan ties and exchanged views on expanding bilateral partnership in diverse sectors of mutual priority," the Indian Embassy in Bhutan wrote on X.

On February 18, Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay and his Indian counterpart Modi reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation in several key sectors -- including energy, connectivity, development partnership, and people-to-people connect -- on the sidelines of the India-AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

According to the MEA, the two leaders expressed support for harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for inclusive and human-centric progress and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in AI and the digital tech space.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to work closely to further strengthen the India-Bhutan partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect.

--IANS

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