January 21, 2026 5:46 PM हिंदी

India belongs to 1st group of AI nations, remains biggest supplier of services: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India belongs to 1st group of AI nations, remains biggest supplier of services: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Davos, Jan 21 (IANS) India clearly belongs to the first group of AI nations as AI architecture comprises five layers — application, model, chip, infrastructure, and energy -- and we are actively working across all five, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has said.

Outlining India’s approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI) the minister emphasised large-scale AI diffusion, economic viability, and techno-legal governance, during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

The discussion was moderated by Ian Bremmer (President and Founder, Eurasia Group) and other panellists included Brad Smith (Vice-Chair and President, Microsoft); Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director, IMF); and Khalid Al-Falih (Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia).

“At the application layer, India will probably be the biggest supplier of services to the world,” he said, adding that return on investment (ROI) in AI comes from enterprise-level deployment and productivity gains, not from creating very large models alone.

Vaishnaw observed that nearly 95 per cent of AI use cases can be addressed with models in the 20–50 billion parameter range, many of which India already has and is deploying across sectors.

Vaishnaw, however, cautioned against equating geopolitical power with ownership of very large AI models.

He noted that such models can be switched off and may even create economic stress for their developers.

“The economics of what I call the fifth industrial revolution will come from ROI — deploying the lowest cost solution to get the highest possible return,” he said.

The minister highlighted that effective AI deployment increasingly relies on CPUs, smaller models and emerging custom silicon, reducing dependency on any single country and challenging the notion of AI dominance through scale alone.

Identifying availability of GPUs as a major constraint, he said India has adopted a public-private partnership model, empanelling around 38,000 GPUs as a common national compute facility. This facility is government-enabled and subsidised, providing affordable access to students, researchers, startups and innovators at nearly one-third the global cost.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

No Pakistani medicines to be sold in Afghanistan after Feb 9 (Photo: IANS)

No Pakistani medicines to be sold in Afghanistan after Feb 9

Arti Singh lauds Abhishek Bachchan for ‘carrying the Bachchan legacy with much grace’

Arti Singh lauds Abhishek Bachchan for ‘carrying the Bachchan legacy with much grace’

Vishal Bhardwaj elaborates on how he convinced Farida Jalal to use ‘swear words’ in O Romeo

Vishal Bhardwaj elaborates on how he convinced Farida Jalal to use ‘swear words’ in O Romeo

Govt launches new online AI course to train doctors, boost healthcare delivery

Govt launches new online AI course to train doctors, boost healthcare delivery

India's Global South partnerships now core pillar of foreign policy (File image)

India's Global South partnerships now core pillar of foreign policy

Mithila Palkar calls herself a director’s actor, believes in complete surrender

Mithila Palkar calls herself a director’s actor, believes in complete surrender

India’s manufacturing sector touches record high in Q3 FY26; sentiments up 4 pc

India’s manufacturing sector touches record high in Q3 FY26; sentiments up 4 pc

Budget 2026–27: Affordable housing, tax cuts and women-led growth top expert wish list

Budget 2026–27: Affordable housing, tax cuts and women-led growth top expert wish list

I knew my time would come, says Sanju Samson on tough phase in career ahead of India's first T20I against New Zealand at the New VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

1st T20I: I knew my time would come, says Sanju Samson on tough phase in career

At forefront of global clean energy movement, India emerges as mentor for developing nations (File image)

At forefront of global clean energy movement, India emerges as mentor for developing nations