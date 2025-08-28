August 28, 2025 9:05 PM हिंदी

India becomes global hub for CMF: Nothing

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) With its global marketing operations recently shifted to India, London-based technology company Nothing on Thursday said the country has emerged as a strategic hub for the international growth of its sub-brand CMF.

To strengthen this vision, the company has announced the appointment of Himanshu Tandon as Vice President of Business for CMF.

In his new role, Tandon will oversee global strategy, growth, and market execution, with India positioned as the launchpad for CMF’s worldwide expansion.

CMF by Nothing aims to create beautifully designed everyday technology products that balance style and performance without compromise.

The company believes India’s fast-growing market and young consumer base make it the perfect foundation for scaling globally.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said CMF was created to fill a gap in the mass-market consumer tech space.

“The segment had become predictable, uninspiring, and overly focused on specifications instead of user experience. CMF brings thoughtful design and innovation, and the market response has been very positive,” he added.

“Himanshu’s proven track record and deep knowledge of the industry make him the ideal leader to shape CMF’s next phase of growth,” Pei mentioned.

Himanshu Tandon, who earlier served as Country Head at POCO India under Xiaomi, expressed excitement about his new role.

“Nothing has been one of the most disruptive forces in the tech industry, standing out for design and challenging the status quo. What excites me about CMF is how it has evolved into a brand that speaks the language of today’s youth. My goal is to make CMF a cultural keystone for Gen Z and young consumers globally,” he said.

Tandon brings over eight years of leadership experience and has been recognised with several awards.

CMF, a design-led sub-brand of Nothing, has already received global recognition for its products and has sold millions of units worldwide.

--IANS

pk

