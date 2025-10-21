India-Aus joint military exercise fosters camaraderie, focuses on counter-terrorism operations

Perth, Oct 21 (IANS) The fourth edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, AUSTRAHIND, is currently underway in Australia's Perth with the focus on “counter-terrorism”, officials said on Tuesday.

The crucial bilateral exercise which kicked off on October 13 will last till October 26, highlighting the deepening defence ties between India and Australia, with both nations engaging in extensive training activities aimed at enhancing cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the primary focus of this year’s exercise is “joint company level counter-terrorism operations in urban terrain and semi urban terrain, with a focus on current security environment.”

The officials said that troops from both nations are refining their tactics and improving their ability to conduct operations in complex urban settings.

Additionally, the exercise includes simulated United Nations peacekeeping operations, designed to replicate real-world scenarios where multinational forces must work together effectively in diverse and challenging environments.

As the exercise progresses, both sides have been participating in a series of tactical drills and sharing combat experiences, strengthening their operational capabilities and fostering deeper cooperation.

These engagements are also designed to promote interoperability, ensuring that the Indian Army and Australian Army can seamlessly collaborate in future peacekeeping or humanitarian missions.

Similarly, beyond the tactical training, the emphasis is also on building cultural understanding and fostering camaraderie between the participating troops.

“Soldiers from both nations have had the opportunity to showcase their respective cultural heritages, helping to strengthen the bond of friendship and mutual respect,” officials noted.

This cultural exchange plays an important role in developing lasting bond between the two forces.

The exercise also serves as an opportunity for both forces to learn from each other’s best practices, with key lessons expected to emerge that will contribute to future joint operations.

The collaboration between the Indian and Australian Army not only enhances their defence capabilities but also reinforces their shared commitment to peace, security and stability in the region.

--IANS

sas/as