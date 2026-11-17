New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Growing cooperation between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) -- coupled with plans for greater regional power connectivity -- could strengthen energy security, accelerate renewable energy adoption and support the transition to a low-carbon economy across the Indo-Pacific, according to a report.

As per the analysis of Vietnam Times, the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) 2026-2030 provides a roadmap for building a secure, resilient and interconnected regional energy system while supporting ASEAN's broader ambition of increasing renewable energy capacity and advancing sustainable development.

Regional electricity connectivity is becoming increasingly important as Southeast Asian economies face rising power demand, dependence on imported fuels and uneven distribution of renewable energy resources, it added.

India has reaffirmed support for the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), a flagship initiative aimed at integrating electricity markets across the region.

“For India, deeper energy engagement with ASEAN complements its Act East Policy, Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and broader Indo-Pacific connectivity objectives,” the report said.

A key proposal under discussion is a 2,000-megawatt electricity interconnection between India and Singapore.

The project could involve a transmission corridor stretching through Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia, potentially linking South and Southeast Asian electricity markets and expanding access to low-carbon power supplies.

The report further said India is well positioned to contribute to regional energy integration through its experience in renewable energy deployment, large-scale grid management, energy storage and transmission planning.

As of September, India's installed power generation capacity stood at 558.8 GW, including around 308 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity.

Beyond power trade, cooperation areas identified under the India-ASEAN framework include green hydrogen, ammonia, bioenergy, carbon capture technologies, technical training and institutional partnerships.

According to the report, greater electricity interconnection would diversify energy supplies, help balance fluctuations from renewable sources and attract investment into clean-energy infrastructure.

It added that effective regulatory coordination, commercially viable trading arrangements and sustained technological collaboration would be crucial for translating regional energy ambitions into practical outcomes.

--IANS

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