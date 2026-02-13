India and South Korea work on further enhancing Special Strategic Partnership

Seoul, Feb 13 (IANS) India and South Korea held the sixth Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD) on Friday, reviewing bilateral ties, including sharing the views on high-level exchanges, economic and commercial issues, security and defence, science and technology, cultural and people-to-people ties. The two sides also agreed to work to further enhance Special Strategic Partnership between both nations.

Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), P Kumaran and South Korea's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Yoon-joo co-chaired the meeting.

"Secretary (East) P. Kumaran co-chaired 6th Foreign policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD) with Park Yoon-joo and reviewed the whole gamut of the bilateral relations including sharing the views on high-level exchanges, economic and commercial issues, security, defence, S&T, Cultural and People to People ties," India's Embassy in South Korea stated on X after the meeting.

"They also shared their perspectives on the issues of regional and global significance and agreed to work to further enhance the Special Strategic Partnership," it added.

On January 30, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh met parliamentary delegation from South Korea led by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lee Hack-young as the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen Special Strategic Partnership and parliamentary cooperation.

"Delighted to meet with a Parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Korea led by Dy. Speaker National Assembly Mr. Lee Hack-young. We discussed various avenues for further strengthening our 'Special Strategic Partnership' and Parliamentary cooperation," Harivansh posted on X following the meeting.

Earlier on January 14, India's Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das held a meeting with South Korea National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lee Hack-young and Representatives - Song Jae-bong and Jeong Hyekyeong.

Following the meeting, the Indian Embassy in South Korea posted on X: "Ambassador Gourangalal Das met Deputy Speaker Lee Hack-young along with Rep. Jeong Hyekyeong and Rep. Song Jae-bong (DPK) at the National Assembly and explored new ways to strengthen parliamentary ties, foster bilateral cooperation, and address the issues of mutual interest."

Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. This was their second meeting in 2025 following their talks on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Canada.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President Mr. Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. This is our second meeting this year, indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our economic and investment linkages," PM Modi posted on X following the meeting.

India and South Korea established diplomatic ties in 1973 while consular relations between two nations were established in 1962, according to Indian Embassy in South Korea statement. The countries formed a “Strategic Partnership” in 2010, which was elevated to 'Special Strategic Partnership' in 2015 during PM Modi's State visit to South Korea. The two countries commemorated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

