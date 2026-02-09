India and Seychelles ink agreements in key sectors, open new vistas for cooperation

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie discussed bilateral cooperation in development partnership, capacity building, health, infrastructure, blue economy, renewable energy, maritime security, and people-to-people ties during their meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

The two leaders also adopted the 'Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages' (SESEL).

"Towards a stronger India-Seychelles partnership. PM Narendra Modi and President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi today. Both leaders reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relationship. They discussed cooperation in development partnership, capacity building, health, infrastructure, blue economy, renewable energy, maritime security, and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X after the signing of the agreements at the Hyderabad House.

"PM Narendra Modi and President Dr. Patrick Herminie adopted the Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL). India announced a Special Economic Package to support the developmental needs of Seychelles, especially in the fields of public housing, mobility, infrastructure, capacity building and maritime security. Both sides also exchanged several MoUs in the fields of health, digital, meteorology, culture, ocean science, food and governance."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other top officials were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Herminie, who is on a State Visit to India, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

EAM Jaishankar also called on him and lauded his support towards advancing Vision MAHASAGAR for economic prosperity and security in the region.

“Delighted to call on President Dr Patrick Herminie of the Republic of Seychelles today in Delhi. As maritime neighbours, value his support towards advancing Vision MAHASAGAR for economic prosperity and security in the region. Confident that his engagements with PM Narendra Modi later today will open new vistas for our cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X after meeting the visiting President.

Herminie arrived in New Delhi on Sunday after concluding his engagements in Chennai and Mumbai. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

"President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles arrived in New Delhi after productive engagements in Chennai and Mumbai, where he met key stakeholders, including in the fields of governance, industry, coastal management and health sector," the MEA stated on Sunday.

He was warmly received by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour of India and an important partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and its commitment to the Global South.

Herminie arrived in India on Thursday for a five-day State Visit at the invitation of PM Modi. This is his first visit to India since assuming office in October last year.

--IANS

akl/as