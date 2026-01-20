January 20, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) India and Namibia held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on January 19-20, agreeing to further strengthen bilateral ties in key areas like health, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), agriculture, defence and critical minerals.

Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ambassador Charles Josob, Acting Head of Department for Bilateral Relations and Cooperation in Namibia's Ministry of International Relations and Trade, co-chaired the meeting. The officials of two nations discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest including co-operation at the United Nations, according to a MEA statement.

"During the FOC, the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India-Namibia relations encompassing key areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, investment, health and pharmaceuticals, education, capacity building, defence, agriculture, infrastructure development, consular matters, people-to-people and cultural exchanges," read a statement issued by the MEA.

According to the MEA, the meeting provided an opportunity to review progress of the outcomes that emerged from recent high-level exchanges and discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors. The officials of India and Namibia agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Windhoek at a mutually-convenient date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a State Visit to Namibia in July last year, during which he held extensive discussions with Namibia's President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in Windhoek on further strengthening bilateral ties, including in defence, maritime security, digital technology and UPI, agriculture, health and pharma, energy and critical minerals.

PM Modi and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah had also discussed global issues of mutual interests. The two leaders agreed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism and expressed committment to work together to amplify the voice of the Global South.

PM Modi also addressed the Joint Session of the Parliament of Namibia. During the landmark State Visit to the African nation, he was also conferred with Namibia's highest civilian honour, 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis'.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment

Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as DC elect to bowl against MI

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner' (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner'

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India