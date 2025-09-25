India and Myanmar hold Annual Defence Dialogue, discuss capacity building and training

Naypyitaw, Sep 25 (IANS) India and Myanmar held the Second Annual Defence Dialogue in Naypyitaw on Thursday, with discussions focused on training, capacity building, post-earthquake assistance and cultural goodwill visits.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Myanmar's Chief of Armed Forces (Training), Major General Kyaw Ko Htike chaired the meeting.

"The Second Annual Defence Dialogue between India and Myanmar, chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Chief of Armed Forces Training, Maj Gen Kyaw Ko Htike was held in Naypyitaw today. The discussions focused on training, capacity building, post-earthquake assistance and cultural goodwill visits," Directorate of Public Relations at India's Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's State Security and Peace Commission Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin as both leaders reviewed bilateral ties. PM Modi reiterated India's readiness to support Myanmar's developmental needs.

"PM Narendra Modi met with Senior General Mr. Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The leaders reviewed India-Myanmar ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade, development partnership, defence and security and border management. PM reiterated India's readiness to support the developmental needs of Myanmar," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had detailed after the meeting.

PM Modi had also expressed hope that the forthcoming elections in Myanmar will be held in a fair and inclusive manner involving all stakeholders. He underlined that India supports a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process, for which peaceful dialogue and consultation are the only way forward.

"Prime Minister stressed that progress on ongoing connectivity projects would foster greater interaction between the people of the two countries, while promoting regional cooperation and integration as envisioned in India’s Act East policy", the MEA statement mentioned.

India and Myanmar share a heritage of religious, linguistic and ethnic ties. India is seeking to enhance its cooperation with Myanmar in line with its ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The two nations have several institutional mechanisms to ensure regular consultations between the governments of India and Myanmar, according to Consulate General of India in Sittwe statement. Defence and security cooperation between two nations has strengthened over the years.

