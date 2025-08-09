August 09, 2025 11:57 PM हिंदी

India and Japan forging 'unprecedented' high-technology military collaboration: Report

Tokyo, Aug 9 (IANS) Japan and India are breaking through decades of constraints and traditional defence partnerships to forge an "unprecedented high-technology military collaboration", Tokyo-based Japan Forward Association emphasised this week in a detailed report.

"The Indo-Pacific region is at a critical juncture where technological superiority increasingly determines strategic outcomes. Against this backdrop, Japan and India are breaking through decades of constraints and traditional defence partnerships to forge an unprecedented high-technology military collaboration," wrote Pema Gyalpo, a visiting professor at the Takushoku University Centre for Indo-Pacific Strategic Studies.

"This evolving relationship transcends conventional arms trade. It represents a fundamental reimagining of how two major democracies can jointly develop, produce, and deploy cutting-edge defence systems that will shape regional security architectures for generations," Gyalpo added in a report titled 'Japan, India Security Cooperation Rises Across the Board'.

India and Japan share a long-term friendship, which has further gained qualitative momentum after the elevation of this collaboration to Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

Defence exchanges between India and Japan have gained strength in recent years due to the growing convergence on strategic matters. Its significance is increasing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region.

A Memorandum of Implementation was signed at the Embassy of India, Tokyo on November 15, 2024 between India and Japan, for co-development of Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) mast for fitment onboard ships of the Indian Navy.

The MOI was signed and exchanged between the Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George and Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) under Japan MoD in a ceremony at Tokyo.

The Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) is a mast with Integrated Communication systems which will help improve the stealth characteristics of Naval platforms.

The Indian Navy is pursuing the induction of these advanced systems which will be co-developed by Bharat Electronics Limited in India with Japanese collaboration.

When implemented, this would be the first case of co-development of defence equipment between India and Japan.

"The significance of this breakthrough cannot be overstated. Japan's decision to share this advanced stealth technology, currently deployed on its cutting-edge Mogami-class frigates, positions India as only the second Asian nation, after the Philippines, to receive such high-grade defense equipment from Tokyo. This selective technology transfer underscores the strategic trust between the two nations. Moreover, it demonstrates Japan's recognition of India as a critical partner in maintaining Indo-Pacific stability," the Japan Forward report highlighted.

Both countries have reiterated the importance of defence industry and technology cooperation, having agreed for enhanced cooperation in co-production and co-development in the defence manufacturing sector.

"Beyond radar systems, the potential for collaboration extends through the entire spectrum of advanced military technologies. Japan's expertise in submarine technology presents immense opportunities. The Soryu-class submarines, featuring revolutionary lithium-ion battery propulsion systems, are the pinnacle of conventional submarine technology. These 4,200-tonne vessels offer unmatched stealth and endurance capabilities, surpassing both the French Scorpene submarines currently being built in India and the German Type 214," the report detailed.

It emphasised that Japan possesses advanced technologies and manufacturing precision while India offers a large market, growing technological capabilities, and strategic depth in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"The Japan-India high tech defense partnership embodies a vision for an indigenous Indo-Pacific security architecture built on shared democratic values and mutual strategic interests. This partnership offers both nations a pathway to advanced capabilities while maintaining strategic autonomy. The UNICORN masts agreement may be just the beginning, but it signals a transformation that could redefine regional security dynamics for decades to come," believes Gyalpo.

--IANS

/as

