India and Germany discuss joint role in ensuring global peace and security

Berlin, June 6 (IANS) The all-party Parliamentary delegation from India led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday held a productive interaction with Omid Nouripour, Vice-President of Bundestag, the German Parliament, deeply appreciating Germany's strong and unequivocal support for India's principled stand against terrorism.

The delegates conveyed India's firm response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and briefed about Operation Sindoor, reiterating the country's zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Later, the delegation also met Bundestag's Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee Armin Laschet and other members and former ministers, including Ralph Brinkhaus and Hubertus Heil. The delegation conveyed India's unwavering stand for zero tolerance for terrorism and outlined its resolve to not give in to nuclear blackmail.

The leaders noted growing momentum in strategic partnership between India-Germany and joint role in ensuring global peace and security.

Following the conclusion of a productive and impactful visit to Belgium, the delegation had arrived in Germany late Thursday for the final leg of their engagements in Western Europe.

The delegation is a part of the Indian government's ongoing diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor and its "unwavering adherence" to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

During their stay in Germany, the delegation will also be interacting with representatives from various think tanks and the Indian community in the country.

Earlier, India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, received the Indian delegation on their arrival in Berlin and briefed them about India-Germany relations, with a focus on expanding strategic partnerships and growing cooperation across several sectors.

"The discussions included an overview on India-Germany relations, with a focus on expanding strategic partnership and growing cooperation in trade and investment, defence, science and technology and mobility," the Indian Embassy in Berlin posted on X.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation with Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

After concluding visits to France, Italy, Denmark, the UK and Belgium, the Indian delegation is in Germany, marking the continuation of India's strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism emanating from the soil of Pakistan.

--IANS

int/scor/as