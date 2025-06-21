For Apoorva Arora, Yoga is an emotional reset, a mental detox

June 21, 2025 5:34 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who is known for her work in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada films, is talking about the significance yoga holds in her life.

The actress is a trained yoga practitioner. She didn’t just mark the day with a social media post but also participated in an early morning session, reconnecting with the practice that she calls her “anchor in chaos.”

Speaking about her long-standing bond with yoga, Apoorva told IANS, "Yoga isn’t just a physical practice for me, it’s an emotional reset, a mental detox, and a way to listen to myself. In the middle of packed shoots and unpredictable routines, yoga brings me back to myself. It has taught me how to breathe through tough scenes and even tougher days”.

Having trained in yoga for several years, Apoorva integrates the discipline not only into her fitness routine but also into her approach to acting.

Earlier this month, the actress celebrated her birthday working on the sets of her upcoming project.

The actress shared with IANS that she will be celebrating her birthday on the yet-to-be-titled series being bankrolled by Vikram Bhatt. While most prefer to take the day off, Apoorva was thrilled to be working.

Although details about the series are currently under wraps, sources close to the project reveal that it will showcase a new side of Apoorva, further proving her range as an actor. Apoorva will be next seen in ‘Khamosh Nazar Aate Hain’.

Prior to this, the actress went on her first solo trip, soaking in the serene beauty of Bali. The actress spoke about her first solo trip, and how the waves at the beaches of Bali allowed her to wash away all the stress.

The actress recently wrapped up her project ‘Khamosh Nazar Aate Hai’ in Indore, and went on a break to explore the enchanting Indonesian island.

