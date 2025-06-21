Bangladesh: Awami League terms ICT proceedings against Sheikh Hasina as 'show trial'

Dhaka, June 21 (IANS) The Awami League on Saturday strongly condemned the commencement of trial proceedings against its party leader and former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), calling it a "show trial" orchestrated under the "unelected and undemocratic" regime of Muhammad Yunus.

In a strongly worded statement, the party said, "The commencement of today's proceedings is yet another reminder of the concerning state into which Bangladesh has descended under the rule of its unelected, undemocratic leader Dr Muhammad Yunus."

The party pointed to previous concerns expressed by the United Nations regarding the lack of due process and fair trial guarantees within the ICT system.

According to the Awami League, since Yunus assumed power, the tribunal has prosecuted only Awami League leaders while ignoring crimes against civilians, journalists, religious minorities, and women.

Denying the charges levelled against the former Prime Minister, the party emphasised that it, "categorically denies the charges that its senior leaders, and the Prime Minister personally, directed the use of lethal force against crowds during the protests of last summer."

"We do not deny that, in a fast-moving and febrile situation, breakdowns in discipline among some members of the security forces on the ground in response to instances of violence led to regrettable loss of life. But, it is incorrect to characterise this as a coordinated attack by the country's elected leadership against its own people. The political leadership had no part in formulating or directing the crowd control tactics used by the security forces at street level", it added.

The Awami League said it had taken steps toward accountability by setting up an inquiry commission in early August and inviting the United Nations to observe the situation on the ground.

The party also questioned the impartiality of the ongoing trial, noting that several officials of the current administration have already declared Sheikh Hasina guilty in public — compromising the possibility of a fair judicial process.

"This cannot and would not be a fair trial in any jurisdiction," the party said.

Alongside Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun have also been named co-accused in the case.

The findings alleged that Hasina instructed state security forces, members of her political party, and affiliated organisations to execute brutal crackdowns against the growing wave of anti-government protests.

Ironically, the tribunal was established by the government led by Sheikh Hasina under the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act to provide for the detection, prosecution and punishment of persons responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other crimes under International Law committed by the Pakistani Army, with the help of their local collaborators, in the territory of Bangladesh during the 1971 Liberation War.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the interim government led by Yunus as several cases were filed against the former PM and her supporters on frivolous grounds immediately after her ouster in August 2024.

A leading voice in the struggle to restore democracy in the country, Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had to flee the country in an ignominious manner and seek refuge in India on August 5.

--IANS

int/sas/as