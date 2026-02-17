India and France elevate ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ during Macron’s landmark visit​

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) In a historic move that signals a "turning point" in bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday formally elevated the India-France relationship to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership.” ​

The announcement came during high-level talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, marking President Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first to the financial capital.

The leaders unveiled an ambitious roadmap in defence, technology, and health, reinforcing their commitment to the Horizon 2047 vision, a government release said.

The visit saw breakthroughs in defence manufacturing, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative. The leaders virtually inaugurated India’s first private helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka.

This joint venture will produce the H125 light utility helicopter, with the first "Made in India" unit expected in 2027. Bharat Electronics (BEL) and France’s Safran signed an agreement to produce HAMMER precision-guided missiles in India.

A new "Centre of Excellence" will be established in Pune for manufacturing and maintenance for the Indian Air Force and Navy. Both nations renewed their Agreement on Defence Cooperation, ensuring continued synergy between the Indian Army and French Land Forces through reciprocal officer deployments.

Highlighting the forward-looking nature of the ties, the leaders officially launched the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. Narendra Modi described the India-France relationship as a "force for global stability" in an increasingly uncertain world.​

He emphasised that the partnership has evolved beyond traditional diplomacy into a "Partnership of the People", specifically highlighting the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

PM Modi recalled his 2024 visit to France, where he attended the AI Action Summit and visited Marseille. He stated that India and France are strengthening cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology, and advanced materials.

Extending a warm welcome to Macron, PM Modi said, "I am delighted to welcome my dear friend, President Macron, to Mumbai. Last year, he invited me to the AI ​​Action Summit in France. At that time, we visited Marseille, which is France's largest port and a major gateway to France and all of Europe. Marseille is the city from which our Indian soldiers set foot in Europe during World War I."

"Their saga of bravery is still remembered in many parts of Europe, and it is the same city where freedom fighter Veer Savarkar jumped into the sea to escape the British. His action symbolised his unwavering resolve for India's independence. I had the opportunity to remember him and pay my respects in Marseille last year. This time, when President Macron is in India for the AI ​​Impact Summit, we are fortunate to welcome him in Mumbai, the gateway to India," he added.

PM Modi announced that India and France are transforming their strategic partnership into a "Partnership of the People." He said that during the Year of Innovation, the two countries aim to strengthen people-to-people connections.

He said, "With the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, we are transforming our strategic partnership into a Partnership of the People because innovation doesn't happen in isolation, but through collaboration. Therefore, our goal during the India-France Year of Innovation is to strengthen people-to-people connections."

"Whether it's defence, clean energy, space, or emerging technologies, we will connect our industries and innovators in every field. We will build strong networks between startups and MSMEs. We will facilitate exchanges between our students and researchers, and we will also establish new centres for joint innovation," he added.

PM Modi called the partnership between India and France a "force for global stability." He said the two nations will ensure human development through the International Solar Alliance, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and joint development projects.

President Macron stated that the India-France relationship knows no boundaries, adding that it can reach the depths of the ocean and the heights of the skies.

He also emphasised that the partnership is now one of "shared prosperity."​

Further key outcomes include the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, the India-France Innovation Network, renewal of the Agreement between the Government of India and the French Republic on Defence Cooperation, reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments, creation of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group, joint Declaration of Intent for Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals, and a letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between DST and CNRS, the release said.

The summit outcome also includes amending the Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between India and France, especially in the areas of economy, startups, science and technology, health, renewable energy, and skilling. Other outcomes are a letter of intent between T-Hub and Nord France on strategic cooperation in start-up ecosystems, innovation and technology, a Memorandum of Understanding for scientific collaboration between DST and CNRS, the launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi, an agreement to establish the Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences, a letter of intent to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics, and renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on Renewable Energy Cooperation.

According to the government release, the summit also witnessed the exchange of a Letter of Intent between the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications and La Poste, France.​

The summit also addressed economic and academic mobility. An amended Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement was signed to facilitate smoother trade and investment.

In the health sector, new agreements were reached for research on infectious diseases and the establishment of an Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences.​

--IANS

sj/akl/dan

​