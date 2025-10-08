India and Denmark solidify Green Strategic Partnership, accelerate clean energy transitions

Copenhagen, Oct 8 (IANS) The Indian delegation led by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary at the Ministry of Power, wrapped up its Denmark visit on Wednesday after holding wide-ranging discussions with multiple stakeholders in the energy sector.

During its stay, the delegation visited and had discussions with various energy stakeholders such as Danish Meteorological Institute, Orsted Balancing Responsible, Middelgrunden Offshore Windfarm, Copenhagen Centre on Energy Efficiency (C2E2), UNEP-CCC, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Copenhill exploring the role of thermal assets in a renewable-based power system.

On Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Denmark along with the Indo-Danish Chamber of Commerce, Dansk Industri, GH2, BrintBranchen and State of Green organised an Indo-Danish Roundtable on Green Hydrogen and Maritime Collaboration.

Ambassador of India to Denmark, Manish Prabhat addressed the roundtable with notable green energy and green hydrogen players and emphasised on forging long term collaboration between the green energy sectors of both countries especially in the Green hydrogen.

Earlier this week, Agarwal and Lars Frelle-Petersen, Denmark's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities held the Steering Committee meeting to review the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and discussed ways of enhancing it further.

The 7th Joint Working Group Meeting on Power between India and Denmark also took place last week with the Indian delegation being led by Srikant Nagallapulli, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power who had wide ranging discussions with the Danish delegation led by Ulrik Eversbusch, Director, Danish Energy Agency.

Energy cooperation is an important pillar of the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark established in the year 2020 and the two sides are making rapid progress in bilateral cooperation in this field.

In May, India and Denmark had reinforced their longstanding energy cooperation by signing a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by Agarwal and Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India, in the presence of Manohar Lal, Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs. The agreement reflected both countries' continued commitment to accelerating clean energy transitions.

"The renewed MoU supports India's ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. It aims to foster knowledge exchange and technological collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the area of clean and sustainable energy solutions. This agreement follows five years of successful collaboration under the original MoU, signed on June 5, 2020, and initially set to expire on June 5, 2025. The proactive renewal ensures continuity in dialogue and cooperation, allowing for a seamless extension of joint efforts in energy sector development," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on May 2.

"The renewed agreement broadens the partnership to cover advanced areas such as power system modeling, integration of variable renewable energy, cross-border electricity trading, and development of EV charging infrastructure. It also emphasises increased knowledge exchange through expert interactions, joint training sessions, and study tours. Shri Manohar Lal, Hon'ble Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs said that the renewed energy cooperation expresses the mutual commitment of India and Denmark to foster sustainable development," it added.

