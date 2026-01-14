India and Cuba reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Marking the 66th anniversary of their diplomatic relations earlier this week, India and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation based on mutual respect, collaboration, and solidarity.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1960, with India being among the first Asian nations to recognise the Cuban Revolution. The relationship was strengthened by early high-level interactions, including visits by Che Guevara and Fidel Castro, and engagements with India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Bilateral engagement witnessed significant momentum last year, highlighted by a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil.

High-level exchanges also included visits by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Eduardo Martínez Díaz to India and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita to Cuba, during which agreements were signed to enhance legal and cultural cooperation.

India remains a key partner in Cuba's pharmaceutical sector and both sides are exploring collaboration in biotechnology, IT, tourism, agriculture, energy, and mining. Cooperation has also expanded in capacity building, with Cuban professionals participating in ITEC programmes and new initiatives in healthcare, traditional medicine, and disaster response.

Academic, cultural, sports, and renewable energy cooperation further strengthened bilateral ties during the year. Both countries expressed confidence that the partnership will continue to grow in 2026, with India’s BRICS Chairship expected to create new opportunities for engagement.

In November, guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world is one family -- India stood in solidarity with the people of Cuba following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa and delivered approximately 20 tonnes of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials to Havana.

The gesture reaffirmed bonds of friendship and humanitarian cooperation. The consignment included a special Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri (BHISHM) medical trauma unit, essential medicines, electricity generators, tents, bedding, kitchen and hygiene kits, solar lanterns and other essential items to aid recovery efforts.

Expressing gratitude to India, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla took to his social media, stating, “We thank India for the donation of numerous supplies for the victims in the east of Cuba due to hurricane Melissa. Thank you, esteemed EAM S. Jaishankar, for this noble gesture from the Indian government.”

