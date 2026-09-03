India and Belgium call for dialogue, diplomatic engagement on West Asia crisis

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) India and Belgium on Thursday discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to address challenges in the region peacefully.

The discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever in New Delhi on Thursday covered a range of global issues, including recent developments in Ukraine and West Asia.

“The two Prime Ministers also exchanged views on major international developments, including recent developments in Ukraine and in West Asia. Regarding the war in Ukraine, both sides reaffirmed their support for efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law,” read a Joint Statement issued following the meeting between two leaders.

“On West Asia, they discussed recent developments of concern in the region and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement to address challenges in a peaceful manner. They also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of maritime routes and of maintaining safe and unimpeded maritime shipping,” it added.

According to the statement, the two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening and diversifying the India-Belgium partnership, guided by mutual trust and a shared vision for peace, prosperity, and development.

“They agreed that the expanding bilateral partnership shall continue to be guided by a shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights, gender equality, and a rules-based international order. Building on these foundations, they expressed confidence that the India-Belgium Partnership would continue to deliver tangible benefits for both peoples and the world and also contribute to strengthening collaboration between India and Europe in addressing shared global challenges,” it noted.

The two leaders underlined the importance of people-to-people ties and connectivity with efficient visa services.

“In this context, they recognised the need for smooth and quick processing. As exchanges between India and Belgium are intensifying, visa processing capacity by diplomatic missions in Belgium and India will significantly increase. Given the specific need, both leaders welcomed the ongoing reinforcement of the Belgian visa delivery services in India,” the statement detailed.

Welcoming the signing of the European Union (EU) MoU on Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility and the launch of a pilot EU Legal Gateway Office in India, the leaders highlighted that the initiatives would promote legal pathways for movement of professionals, skilled workforce and students and further strengthen people-to-people ties between India and the EU.

“They agreed that as trade, investment, and people-to-people ties continue to grow, enhanced mobility of skilled professionals, students, researchers, and business travelers would be essential. Both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening connectivity and encouraged airline operators to explore the establishment of direct air connectivity between Belgium and India,” the statement mentioned.

The two leaders also welcomed ongoing cooperation between Belgium and India in the healthcare sector, including initiatives facilitating the mobility of qualified nurses from India to Belgium, as well as the broader and thriving civil society cooperation in healthcare and education.

They encouraged continued discussions towards signing an MoU on Mobility and Migration.

Amid the deepening and diversification of India-Belgium ties and expanding India-Europe and India-EU engagement, Prime Minister Wever invited PM Modi to undertake a bilateral visit to Belgium at a mutually convenient time.

--IANS

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