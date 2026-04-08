April 08, 2026 7:18 PM हिंदी

India and Bangladesh discuss strengthening bilateral relationship in various facets

India and Bangladesh discuss strengthening bilateral relationship in various facets

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Khalilur Rahman and his delegation in New Delhi on Wednesday, discussing bilateral ties, regional and global developments.

"Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon. We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Khalilur Rahman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a "goodwill visit" that Dhaka emphasised is expected to play an "important foundation" for elevating the areas of cooperation between both countries to more productive and sustainable levels in the future.

"Warm welcome to FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh on his arrival in New Delhi today. India and Bangladesh share warm and historic ties anchored in strong people to people relations. The visit will further bolster India Bangladesh partnership," the MEA posted on X.

According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, Rahman will participate in the Indian Ocean Conference scheduled to be held in Mauritius on April 10-12, 2026 and, en route, is making a stopover in New Delhi.

"There, he is scheduled to take part in courtesy meetings with India's Foreign Minister, National Security Advisor, and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. These meetings will emphasise the stability and sustained development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests," read a statement issued by Dhaka ahead of the minister's departure on Tuesday.

"This visit is expected to lay an important foundation for elevating the areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and India to more productive and sustainable levels in the future. It is noteworthy that Humayun Kabir, Advisor to the Hon'ble Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, will accompany the Hon'ble Foreign Minister on the Mauritius conference and India visit," it added.

The trip assumes significance as it is the first visit to India by a Bangladeshi minister since the BNP-led government assumed office in February, indicating a shift in the recalibration of India and Bangladesh ties, which had strained during the 18-month tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus amid escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and anti-India rhetoric.

On Monday, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, where both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral engagement and cooperation across key sectors.

During the meeting, Verma expressed India's willingness to deepen ties through a "positive, constructive and forward-looking approach" built on shared interest and mutual benefit.

--IANS

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